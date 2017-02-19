Making sure carillon rings out again important to Bay officials

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

City officials are taking steps to make sure the clock carillon chimes on top of Bay Village City Hall ring out again in the future.

Law Director Gary Ebert told City Council during its Feb. 6 committee meetings the city has a quote of $10,000 to repair the carillon from the same firm which fixed the clock after it was damaged several years ago. The Verdin Company, out of Cincinnati, indicated in a Dec. 7 letter to Bay Village officials that if the $10,000 repair price was not accepted within 30 days, it would be subject to change. However, Ebert said Friday, the company has agreed to hold the $10,000 price for the time being while city officials consider the proposal.

“We’ve worked with them before and they did a good job of fixing the clock itself after it stopped during the different storms the last few years,” he said.

Ebert said the company is familiar with the mechanisms involved and the City Hall building. He said there would be less space required for the new equipment required to run the clock and carillon system.

“Before, there was equipment in the engineering offices in the City Hall building,” he said. “But, when a new set goes in, it all should be in the clock and tower area, which will make it easier to deal with.”

Other officials said they wanted to make sure other options were checked to make sure the city was getting the best deal possible.

Ebert noted there isn’t a big market for this kind of work.

“These type of clocks and carillons aren’t as prevalent nowadays,” he said.

Mayor Paul Koomar, who was City Council president when Bay officials began exploring ways to repair the equipment, said he understands the desire to make sure the city gets the best deal, but said the process will go forward.

“It is something we want to get done.”

Ebert said repairing the carillon is important.

“That carillon and the clock are something pretty unique,” he said. “They’re associated with Bay Village because people see them when they drive by or when they stop at the City Hall building. It’s something we want to fix and then preserve.”