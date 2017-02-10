Lutheran West student plans to live large in tiny house

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Lutheran West High School senior Jared Waugaman is always on the move. If he’s not running sound and lighting for a production at the school’s auditorium or another venue, he’s working as an intern at the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce or keeping up with a demanding academic schedule. So it’s only natural that his choice for a home would be just as mobile.

When he heads south to college in Florida this fall, Waugaman will be packing not just the usual student gear, but an entire home, in the form a of tiny house he is building with his dad in his North Olmsted backyard.

“I’ve always thought they were awesome. I’ve always thought I could live in one,” Waugaman said during a recent interview.

The “Tiny House Movement” advocates living simply in a small space, usually under 500 square feet. (The average size of a single-family home in the U.S. grew to 2,662 square feet in 2013). The homes can resemble a life-sized dollhouse on a permanent foundation, or a souped-up RV and have been featured on several HGTV shows.

Although the idea of close quarters can be traced far back into history, the current trend has its roots in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. At that time, Marianne Cusato developed “Katrina Cottages,” starting at 308 square feet, as an alternative to FEMA trailers. With the financial crash of 2007-2008, the idea caught on as affordable, eco-friendly housing.

Waugaman, who admits to having some rather unusual tastes, such as sleeping in a hammock at home, was sold on the idea of a tiny home when he found that the college he will attend, Full Sail University, does not offer on-campus housing.

Just like its big brothers, a tiny house should be based on a solid frame, and Waugaman found one while combing through Craigslist – a rust-free 1970s-era camper for $300.

“It had this patch on it that said ‘Holiday Ramblet’,” Waugaman said, showing a photo of his find. “I’m definitely going to use that somewhere.”

Using his unique view, Waugaman said the trip home with his future digs provided a good omen. “We got a flat tire bringing it back from Seville (Ohio), about 10 miles from home. But there’s no better way to start a story than with a flat tire. Who wants a boring story?”

Waugaman will side the home with reclaimed wooden pallets and metal for the roof. “It will have a unique look. I really like the idea of reclaiming,” he added. However, he said his 1960s range, now stored in the family garage, won’t be an option.

Natural light is key for a tiny house, and Waugaman plans 14 windows. “It’s easier to build around windows. My goal is to find windows that were replaced recently that are still in good shape, or have slight defects,” Waugaman stated. He plans for his home to be about 140 square feet. “That’s in the middle (size) for a tiny house.”

He estimates his budget for the project will run about $11,000.

“My focus then shifted to where I can put my house,” he recalled.

After searching the internet, Waugaman found the Orlando Lakefront Tiny House and RV Park. “I reached out to the owner of the property and told him what I had in mind,” he recalled, adding that he and his home are welcome to join the 11-member community. (Two other tiny homes are available for rental to anyone who wants to test-drive the lifestyle.)

The park, which according to its website is a “revitalized 1950s RV park,” offers full utility hook-up and site rentals between $350 and $550 monthly.

Ownership, said Waugaman, is one of the best parts of having a tiny home. “It’s that sense of it being mine. Some of the dorm rooms (at other colleges) looked pretty bleak.” Hoping to work in the entertainment industry, Waugaman anticipates a lot of travel, and his tiny house may come along.

On the downside, Waugaman said he will have to give up his hammock. “Yeah, I’ll have to sleep on a regular bed.”

NOTE: Anyone interested in contributing to Jared Waugaman’s tiny house can go to www.gofundme.com/jaredstinyhouse.