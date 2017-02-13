Lutheran West among those recognized by Rocky River Chamber

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Lutheran West High School was honored with the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce 2017 Quality Business Award at the chamber’s annual recognition luncheon on Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center in Avon.

“We chose Lutheran West because the school’s involvement in the business community is exceptional and provides real-life experience for the students,” stated Liz Manning, executive director of the chamber.

Lutheran West, which will be celebrating its 60th year in Rocky River next year, joined the Chamber of Commerce in 2013, and has been an active member, hosting a Leadercast each spring which is co-sponsored by the chamber. In addition, business management classes attend chamber meetings each semester.

Lutheran West students have also interned and assisted at the annual Business Expo. The chamber also sponsors a Lutheran West student to attend the Ohio Business Week in Columbus each summer.

The school draws 435 students from 35 cities around the Cleveland area, offering a rigorous curriculum, augmented by the Senney Honors Academy in 2012. The school underwent major remodeling projects over the past several years, most recently a renovation of the 1958 building’s exterior.

Marty Uhle, interim superintendent, commented, “Lutheran West, led by Principal Dale Wolfgram and his talented team of administrators and teachers, sets an example of the best we can be in serving our students. We are proud to call Rocky River our home.”

Other awards winners included:

Sharon Spooner – Bright Star

Ferris Steak House –

Beautification Award

Debby Peters –

Outstanding New Member

Carrie Hoover – Most Active Member

Michael’s Restaurant –

Best Food at Taste of River

Manning noted this was the first year at Taste of River for Michael’s, which has been at its Detroit Road location since 1975. In 2016, owner Michael Petrakis resumed free Thanksgiving meals to everyone who came through the door, a tradition started in 1983.

Chamber officers for 2017 were sworn in by Mayor Pam Bobst. They are:

Chair/Vice Chair of Policy – Steve Polly –

Battle & Polly

Vice Chair of Events – Jim Riedl –

First Federal Lakewood

Vice Chair of Economic Development – Rusty Dean

Vice Chair of Membership – Jason Orsky – Jason M. Orsky Wealth

Management

Treasurer – Mike Trifiletti –

Devries, Trifiletti & Loy CPAs

Secretary – Anne Kuenzel –

Cleveland Clinic

Past Chair – Marc Hustek –

Howard Hanna

Executive Director – Liz Manning

Board of Directors for 2017 are:

Julie Bialowas – Cleveland Magazine

Tom Ford – Lutheran West High School

Carrie Hoover – Lyndall Insurance

Rick Joyce – Huntington National Bank

Chris Klym – Rocky River City Council representative

Sharon Spooner – FranNet

Dan Weist – Howard Hanna