Kennedy: Numbers show North Olmsted success story

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted Mayor Kevin Kennedy touted positive numbers Thursday in his annual State of the City address, noting he expects to have more to reveal in the near future.

Speaking to the North Olmsted Chamber of Commerce, other city and school leaders and residents at a full house in the city-owned Springvale Country Club and Ballroom, Kennedy was upbeat in his eighth address as mayor.

“I would like to offer some reflection of last year, but more importantly, focus on what lies ahead in the year to come,” he said. “We had a lot of exciting things happen in 2016.”

Kennedy said one of the best events was the 2016 Boom fireworks and related activities. He noted the city was able to raise much of the cost of the fireworks from local business donations and said the city is working with the merchants to try to have the entire cost of the fireworks covered by the donations.

He also cited continuing work by city officials to reduce the city’s debt service in long-term debt and other budget areas such as street projects.

“For decades, we borrowed that money for our roads, and in 2017 with debt service falling off, we no longer need to borrow,” he said, while saying the city would again spend about $1 million on projects.

He cited major upcoming work on Country Club Boulevard and streetscape work between Victoria Lane and Great Northern Boulevard.

Notable infrastructure projects cited by the mayor included Phase 1 of the nearly $10-million Springvale renovation project getting underway this year. The project will include a new maintenance facility, ballroom kitchen renovation, a new patio for outings and events, plus related upgrades.

Kennedy also lauded the North Olmsted School District’s $90-million capital improvements plan with construction on the new sixth- through 12th-grade school well underway.

“I try to drive by that every day to see how it’s going,” he said. “You can see that (Superintendent) Dr. (Mike) Zalar, the school staff and construction crews have things going on time and continue to keep things going in a positive direction,” Kennedy said.

Moving forward on the citywide traffic signal project also gets underway this year.

“Phase 1 begins construction with 30 of 52 signals’ hardware and software to be replaced by modern, traffic-sensing technologies,” he said.

In addition to the North Olmsted School District’s construction projects, Kennedy cited the Hampton Inn by Hilton recently opening, the new Aloft Hotel being scheduled to open later this year and University Hospitals planning to open medical offices in North Olmsted later this year. Kennedy also touted the openings in the last year of the BJ’s, Danny Boy’s and Ohio Beer Garden restaurants, while adding Starwood is constructing a new building near Jared’s and Great Northern Mall for three new fast, casual restaurants.

In addition to the Springvale renovations in city government, Kennedy cited the Parks and Recreation Master Plan study looking at the next round of improvements at the Recreation Center, North Olmsted Park and Barton/Bradley fields. He also cited plans to refurbish Old Town Hall for additional city administrative offices, mayor’s court and meeting space. He said the mayor’s court continues to be one of the highest-grossing in Ohio, grossing $1.2 million in 2016, with a net profit of $287,000. Zoning update meetings for the city also are moving forward, he said.

Kennedy indicated to West Life after the address that he plans to reveal in the near future his plans as to whether he will seek a third term as mayor.