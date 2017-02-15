Indoor track and field given green light by school board

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Elite track and field athletes can now represent Rocky River High School at winter meets after the school board approved a proposal for indoor track and field.

During its Feb. 8 committee of the whole session, the board heard from high school Principal Rob Winton and Athletic Director Mark Wagner who pitched the idea. It was given the thumbs up by the board at a special legislative session.

“We’ve worked with figure skaters and skiers before, but they did not require board approval,” Wagner stated. He said two volunteer coaches have agreed to work with the student track and field athletes who, Wagner said, should number no more than three or four.

While athletes can participate in meets throughout the state independently, Wagner said to compete in the state championship in March at the University of Akron, they must be affiliated with a school district.

In addition to board approval, Wagner said student athletes must compete in at least one indoor competition other than the state championship, and the schedule for these meets needs to be on file. In addition, the coaches must be members of the Ohio Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches (OATFCCC). Students participating in the state contest must rank in the top 35 of their event statewide, and a verification form is required to be on file with Wagner.

Wagner stressed there would be no cost to the district for the program. The coaches have volunteered their services, and parents of the athletes will be responsible for transportation. He also noted local and regional meets don’t require the presence of a coach; however, the head coach must attend the state meet.

“Lakewood, Fairview Park and Bay Village have comparable programs,” said Wagner, adding parents are aware they are responsible for any insurance coverage.

“We will do everything possible to protect the district,” commented human resources Executive Director Sam Gifford.

The district would not be obligated to host a meet, according to Wagner. He added the program would need to be registered with the Ohio High School Athletic Association yearly.