Hot Bay Soup Cook-off sets record

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Even though the temperature outside was dropping, a sellout crowd and participants raised the heat to record levels at the Bay Village Senior Center’s ninth annual Soup Cook-off Friday at the Dwyer Center.

Bay Village Community Services Director Leslie Selig said this year’s event raised more than $1,600 for senior services – a new record. As always, people were lining up to come in and get a prime location so they could get a chance to try a wide range of soups from 10 area chefs and facilities, as well as several different desserts.

Selig said the presence of different prizes and raffle items coupled with the wide range of soups to try led to the record number.

“Everybody’s really tired, but it was a great event,” she said afterwards. “It’s always a sellout, but we had a number of different raffles and prizes this year which got a lot of interest, along with a (ticket) price increase, which helped set that record for the amount of money raised.”

The money is used to help different senior services, Selig said.

Selig said there has been anticipation about the event for weeks.

“We know it’s really popular because people have been talking or asking about it for weeks,” she said.

Paul Koomar, who recently became mayor after 15 years on City Council, spoke briefly at the beginning of the event and indicated later he’s always glad to attend.

“There’s no way I’m going to speak a long time and hold people up at this event, and besides, I’m hungry, too,” he said. “My schedule doesn’t always allow me to attend, but I love coming here and seeing people. It’s a great community get-together where people can come together and see friends and other people, so they can catch up on what’s going on with each other and in the city.”

Attendees and participants also enjoyed the event.

Marie and Bill Black of Bay Village said they enjoy the wide variety of soups available and were looking forward to seeing which was their favorite for this year.

“We came one year and really enjoyed it,” Marie said. “So, we decided we had to come back again. The soup on a cold day is something you really look forward to having.”

Nikki Dover and Kelly Lambert, the hospital liaison and marketing director, respectively, for O’Neill Healthcare, also were kept busy serving cupcakes to a steady stream of customers stopping by their table for dessert to go along with the soup.

“We enjoy all the interaction with the seniors,” Dover said.

This year’s soup winners were Westlake Village, winning for the second year in a row with its pumpkin soup. Chef Jim of the Avon Lake Towne Center took second place with a lobster bisque.