Homeboy Industries gives former gang members hope for the future

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

With his white beard and jovial manner, Fr. Greg Boyle resembles Santa Claus. The similarity is even stronger when former gang members talk about the gift the Jesuit priest and his organization Homeboy Industries have given them: respect and opportunity.

Boyle, along with two participants, or “Homies” from his Los Angeles-based organization, spoke to an audience at Magnificat High School recently, telling the story of the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world.

Nick Lopez, 23, told the group an all-too-familiar story of life in a poor neighborhood, offering little family support. “At age 12, I got into a gang. It was a type of brotherhood and acceptance they gave me growing up,” he recalled.

“One day I got tired of the stuff I was doing,” Lopez continued. He met Boyle and began working at the Homeboy Bakery. “It felt good. I felt like a normal citizen,” he said, adding he can now be a father to his young daughter.

His experience was echoed by Luis Colissio, 41, who said he never knew his father and was beaten by his mother. “I didn’t know I had a voice. I didn’t know who I was supposed to be,” said Colissio, who also turned to the gang culture for approval.

At age 35, he said he “turned himself around” with Homeboy Industries. “I knew how to survive on the streets, but not how to live.”

It was stories like this that inspired Boyle to start Homeboy in 1988 when he was pastor of the Dolores Mission Church, then the poorest Catholic parish in Los Angeles, with the highest concentration of gang activity in the city. Boyle felt treating gang members as human beings was more effective than suppression and jail.

Approaching young gang members, Boyle recalled, “I would ask them, if you found a school who would take you, would you go? They all said ‘yeah’, so then I had to find a school. It kind of forced my hand,” he said with his usual humor.

After converting the parish convent into a school, the next step, said Boyle, was finding “felony-friendly employers.” With the help of several businesses, Boyle found jobs for about 60 gang members. He noted this section of East Los Angeles was one of the few calm pockets in the city after the Rodney King verdict in 1991.

A year later, Hollywood producer Ray Stark donated enough money for Homeboy Industries to remodel an abandoned bakery into its first business, Homeboy Bakery.

“About a month later, we were making Homeboy Tortillas,” recalled Boyle.

Despite obstacles such as the bakery burning down in 1999, the organization has continued to grow, now offering an apparel line, a diner at LA’s City Hall, a farmers market, recycling services and the Homegirl Café which has hosted the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden and actress Diane Keaton, whom, Boyle quipped, was mistaken for a former cellmate by a young waitress.

Aside from work experience, each client is assigned a case manager on day one, who helps with goal-setting. These can include obtaining a high school diploma or GED, a course of action for release from parole or a number of daily activities. Classes such as computer training, college prep, building healthy relationships, anger management and parenting are other options. Meetings with mental health counselors and tattoo removal is also offered, all free of charge.

While Boyle said the organization offers outreach to other trouble spots such as Chicago, and worldwide networking, he noted “Homeboy Industries works because it was born in a community, not airlifted in.”

While not every story is a success, Homeboy Industries provides services for 15,000 men and women who walk in the door each year hoping to better themselves.

Said Colissio, “You just keep drawing from the well of encouragement

every day.”