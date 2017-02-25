Historical Society hopes to bring the past to the present with permanent home

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

If the walls of the Rocky River Historical Society’s archive rooms in Beach School could talk, there would be quite a few tales to tell.

The stories would not just be about the students and teachers who once populated the district’s oldest building, but about the pieces of city history collected by the society over the years. Closets are crammed with old school yearbooks and event programs.

Display cases protect mementos from the Halle’s and Higbee’s department stores and correspondence from former Rocky River resident and Ohio Gov. Rubin Wood. The original Beach School bell sits on the floor and a model of the city’s clock tower perches on top of a case.

While the old-fashioned school rooms, complete with slate chalk boards, make a fitting background for the items, there is just one problem – they are not readily accessible to the public. The building is owned by the school district and, beginning next year, will house its preschool program, calling for ramped-up security.

“We want to be a resource for the community. People often drive past things like the stone wall (in front of Beach) not knowing what they are,” said society co-president Jenny Dieringer during a recent visit to the archives. The society has been headquartered at Beach for seven years, recently moving to the second floor in advance of first-floor renovations for the preschool. Dieringer recalled her group used to be based at the Rocky River Public

Library, but logistics, such as parking, “did not work out.”

Organized in 1968, the Rocky River Historical Society does outreach, such as bringing artifacts and giving presentations to city schools. Members also provide narration for historical Lolly the Trolley tours during River Days and sponsor programs such as the upcoming talk at the Senior Center by author Alan Dutka about the old Theatrical Grill in downtown Cleveland.

The group wants a permanent home to showcase the city’s history and make it available to all residents.

“Rocky River is one of the few, if not only, (West Shore) cities not to have a museum,” noted society trustee Jan Cipriani, a longtime resident of the city.

So the society is embarking on a major, three-phase fundraising campaign, the first part centering around acquiring a permanent facility for storing and viewing archive displays and making information available for research purposes. Other goals for phase one include establishing a maintenance and operating fund, as well as increasing fundraising efforts and drafting a moneymaking plan.

The estimate for this phase is $450,000.

A second stage involves plans for furnishings and archives, with a goal of $550,000. Under this category is making the historical archives accessible, usable and available for public viewing. Generating awareness of the society as a repository for family historical items and increasing the quality and number of exhibits is also included.

The last phase is establishing a fund for maintenance and operating expenses, while increasing community awareness and expanding outreach efforts. The financial goal for this is set at $800,000.

“We’re going to embark on a major membership campaign involving corporate sponsors. We’ll be targeting folks we usually wouldn’t get,” said Dieringer. She added the project will have an estimated timeline of 18 months.

For more information about the Rocky River Historical Society visit their website at

http://rockyriverhistoricalsociety.org.

NOTE: The Rocky River Historical Society’s next event will be The Theatrical Grill and its Notorious Neighbors, presented by Alan Dutka at the Rocky River Senior Center on March 9 at 7 p.m.