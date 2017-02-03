Historic Beach School will have modern flair as new preschool

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

The original portion of Beach School may be the district’s oldest building, but it will house its youngest students in a modern preschool environment come fall.

During its first regular meeting of the year on Jan. 19, the school board approved financing for renovation of the building’s first floor to create four preschool classrooms.

The $1.4 million total will be provided by a master lend/lease purchase agreement with Key Government Finance.

Superintendent of facilities and operations Adam Sywanyk told the board engineers from ThenDesign Architecture have been evaluating the project to put together a contracting bid package. The work is expected to go out for bids by mid-March.

“There’s no denying the growth of the program and the need for space,” Sywanyk stated at the school board’s first committee session of the year on Jan. 11. Currently housed in three rooms at Goldwood Primary School, the preschool provides instruction for children with developmental disabilities or other special needs as mandated by the state. The classes also include a limited number of typically developing peers.

Executive Director of Pupil Services Jennifer Norman noted 55 students applied for 25 peer openings for the upcoming school year.

“They were all notified of the move, so that had no impact,” she stated.

Sywanyk provided renderings, prepared by ThenDesign, showing plans are for three of the rooms to hold classes. The fourth would be used as therapy or meeting space, with the option of being converted to a classroom if the need arises.

Security will be top priority, especially since the classroom hallway is bounded by public spaces, the Fireside Room to the north, and the district administrative offices to the south.

“There will be no (open) access to the student area from these areas,” Sywanyk said, adding the preschool section will be completely contained with its own restrooms.

Last used as an elementary school during the 1981-1982 school year, Beach has housed a variety of programs including the Rocky River Historical Society. District administrative offices moved to the newer section of the building in 2013 after the former location, Goldwood School, was torn down.

Sywanyk added the door to the Fireside Room closest to the preschool area would be locked, with access to the meeting room available via a door near the district professional development center, the former Beach gym. He said the room would remain in use during construction.

Students will enter from the building’s original main door on Morewood Parkway. Sywanyk said renovation to the entrance, including a wheelchair ramp and security, will “add a nice look to the building.” Throughout his presentations to the board, Sywanyk has emphasized that as much as possible of the circa-1930s school building will be preserved.

“The present building is one of the last historical pieces we have,” he said. Woodwork, flooring and decorative interior windows will be worked into the modern classroom area. Exterior windows, Sywanyk said, would be cleaned and adjusted, having been replaced in 1999.

Sywanyk stated most of the big-ticket items fall under the mechanical, engineering and plumbing category, with an estimated cost of $334,300. These improvements include major modifications to the present restrooms, insulation of the boiler room and separate air conditioning units for each classroom. The units, Sywanyk assured, would be together in an enclosed area and not resemble “window boxes.”

He added the building water system, in which lead had been discovered last year, will be completely replaced.

While some security measures are still talking points, Sywanyk said the front entrance will be used by students arriving by bus. Staff will be equipped with key cards to allow entry.

Board member Kathy Goepfert questioned the procedure for lining up family vehicles for student dropoff and pickup. Assistant superintendent Elizabeth Anderson said accommodations would be addressed.

Sywanyk added nothing has been discussed regarding an upgrade to the parking lot. He said the circular area outside of the administrative offices would be remodeled into a playground, possibly linked to the recently refurbished play area facing Morewood.

Anderson commented the design and flow of the project will unite the old and new.

“They’ve put in a whole host of thoughts, taking a historic building

and installing cutting-edge technology,” she stated.