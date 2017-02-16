Fitness waiver back in play for school board

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

After batting around the idea of waiving physical education requirements for several years, the board of education sided with phys-ed teachers last year, who felt participation in school sports, cheerleading and marching band can’t replace the benefits of their classes.

However, the idea was put in play again during the board’s February committee of the whole session.

After hearing from a concerned parent who asked that approval of the fitness waiver be reconsidered, the board discussed options for students with packed schedules, including summer fitness classes and flex credit.

Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Anderson stated students can take any class through flex credit, which was approved by the Ohio General Assembly in 2006 and has been available at Rocky River High School since 2009.

“Any student can write up a course of study under flex credit,” said Anderson. The criteria, however, is rigorous. “The student has to prove that their alternative learning meets district standards,” she explained.

Requirements listed on the district’s flex credit application (rrcs.org/CreditFlexibility.aspex) include a description of the student’s plan and how it will be completed, such as online or practical experience, a timeline, learning goals, action plan and assessment. It must be signed by the student and parent and approved by administrators.

While students participating in intensive out-of-school activities such as figure skating, skiing and equestrian have used flex credit for PE in the past, Anderson said school-related extracurricular sports cannot be applied.

“The application is juried by (the appropriate) department at the high school. Sometimes it’s sent back to the student for some improvements. This is not free of standards,” Anderson added.

Board member Addie Olander said she has been hearing some frustration from students and parents about flex credit, and indicated the board could reconsider the fitness waiver. “It (flex credit) doesn’t work for everyone. There could be another option.”

The issue seemed settled during the board’s June 2016 legislative session when members unanimously supported district phys-ed teachers who approached the board, stating their curriculum is not just about “gym class” but learning lifelong skills.

Teachers pointed out students may discover a new sport through fitness classes. They especially expressed concern over opting out of the now-required swimming class. “There are about five kids each semester who are afraid of the deep end. By the end of the unit, those kids can swim,” stated teacher Julie Achladis at that meeting.

School Board President Jon Fancher stated the issue will be moved to the curriculum committee for further conversation. It is expected to be discussed again at tomorrow’s board legislative session at 6 p.m.