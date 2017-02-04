EPA-led workshop to aid redevelopment in Fairview Park

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Late last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency selected Fairview Park to participate in a program offering technical assistants on redevelopment.

Called Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities, the program consists of a two-day workshop in Fairvew Park at which EPA officials or consultants meet with municipal leaders and community stakeholders to review goals and identify development tools.

No date has been set for the workshop. Shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in Jan. 20, his administration ordered the EPA to temporarily freeze all contract and grant awards.

It’s unclear if or how this order will affect Fairview Park’s participation in the program. Shawn Leininger, Fairview Park’s development director, told West Life he did not know if the freeze order would affect Fairview Park’s participation. He said city officials were scheduled to hold a conference call with EPA officials later this month.

The workshop Fairview Park officials hope to participate in would offer advice on “infill development,” or redevelopment of areas with existing infrastructure.

The city’s application to the EPA identifies the Lorain Road business corridor as an area in need of infill development. Residents as well as city officials have expressed frustration about numerous vacant businesses in this area.

“The city’s zoning regulations were established in the 1960s, and few amendments have been made to accommodate infill development and other factors essential to establishing and maintaining a distinct, thriving corridor,” the city’s application states.

According to the EPA, during the workshop, its experts might be able to suggest public and private partnerships or identify innovative funding sources to support the desired redevelopment.

The city’s application notes an update of its master plan for development is planned for 2017.

“The recommendations derived from the workshop will directly impact the strategic planning process, and will also allow for the inclusion of additional, and extremely valuable, public input,” the city’s application states. “Additionally, the recommendations provided as a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s technical assistance will directly impact the administering of future grant opportunities and implementation of infill and redevelopment best practices.”