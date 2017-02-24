Elections board votes to remove Rocco’s name from law director race

Ballot protests against three

City Council candidates rejected

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections voted 2-1 Friday afternoon to remove Andrea Rocco’s name from the ballot in Westlake’s race for law director.

Chairwoman Inajo Davis Chappell and member David J. Wondolowski voted to grant protests filed by four Westlake residents against Rocco’s candidacy. Member Jeff Hastings voted against the protests. Member Rob Frost was absent from the meeting.

The protests said Rocco did not meet the Westlake City Charter qualifications for the position because she had not been “engaged in the active practice of law in Ohio for a period of six (6) years next preceding his election.”

The basic question was whether her service as Cuyahoga County’s clerk of courts in 2013-2014 met the definition of “the active practice of law.”

Attorney Roger M. Synenberg, arguing on behalf of protestor Christopher Corrigan, said Rocco’s tenure in the clerks’ office did not. Rocco and her attorney, Donald McTigue, said she regularly and extensively utilized her education and experience as an attorney in the execution of her duties.

After the election board’s hearing, Rocco told West Life she had no immediate comment on the decision and gave no indication whether she might go to court to have the ruling overturned.

Carol Corpus, Russ Ezolt and Mary Levtzow also filed protests against Rocco’s candidacy.

The elections board decision leaves Michael P. Maloney, a trial attorney and Parma assistant law director as the lone candidate on the November ballot for Westlake law director.

Also on Friday, the elections board voted unanimously to reject three separate protests filed to keep three Westlake City Council candidates off the ballot.

The board rejected two protests filed by Brendan Edward Delay, who is running for the Ward 1 City Council seat, against his two opponents, incumbent Lynda Appel and Westlake Planning Commission member Duane Van Dyke. Delay claimed Appel did not properly sign all pages in her ballot petitions. He said Van Dyke left blank a section of his ballot petition where members of a candidates committee would be listed. A candidate’s committee would select a replacement candidate if the original candidate dies or withdraws from the election prior to Election Day.

Board members said that both petition instructions and past practice indicated that all petition pages are considered a single document, and thus only one signature is required. Instructions also indicated the listing of a candidates committee was optional, the board ruled.

A protest filed against Ward 4 incumbent Michael O’Donnell by Donald Kowalsky for not listing a candidates committee was rejected for the same reason, as well as the fact that Kowalsky, as a resident of Ward 5, did not have legal standing to file the protest.

