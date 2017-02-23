Elections board to hear protests against four municipal candidates

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 to hear formal protests that have been made against four candidates in the 2017 municipal elections.

Brendan Edward Delay, who is running for the Ward 1 City Council seat, is protesting the candidacies of his two opponents, incumbent Lynda Appel and Westlake Planning Commission member Duane Van Dyke. Delay claims Appel did not properly sign all pages in her ballot petitions. He said Van Dyke left blank a section of his ballot petition where members of a candidates committee would be listed.

Westlake’s City Charter states that a candidate’s committee would select a replacement candidate if the original candidate dies or withdraws from the election prior to Election Day.

Appel told West Life the validity of her candidacy will be decided at Friday’s hearing. “I’m confident that I correctly followed the Charter,” she said.

Because three candidates have filed for the Ward 1 race, voters in that ward will chose two candidates to advance to the November general elections. The Ward 1 council race is the only one requiring a primary election.

Donald Kowalsky, a resident of Ward 5, is protesting the candidacy of Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell, claiming O’Donnell also left the space for the candidates committee names empty. O’Donnell is the only candidate who filed to run for the Ward4 seat.

Reached at his place of employment, Kowalski said he was on his way out and did not respond to West Life’s questions on the protest.

Four Westlake residents – Christopher Corrigan, Carol Corpus, Russ Ezolt and Mary Levtzow – filed protests against Andrea Rocco’s candidacy for the post of law director. Corpus and Levtzow have unsuccessfully run for seats on Westlake City Council. In 2015 Ezolt was a candidate for the Westlake City Schools Board of Education but then withdrew from the race before Election Day.

In separate filings, they claim Rocco does not meet the City Charter’s requirement that a candidate for law director have been actively practicing law for six years prior to the election.

Corrigan’s protest was filed by attorney Roger M. Synenberg on the stationary of his law firm, Synenberg, Coletta & Moran, LLC. Ezolt’s protest letter stated Synenberg would represent him at any hearing of the elections board.

The City Charter states that a candidate for law director have been “an attorney at law duly admitted to the practice of law before the courts of the State of Ohio, and been engaged in the active practice of law in Ohio for a period of six (6) years next preceding his election.”

The protests argue that Rocco’s two-year tenure as Cuyahoga County clerk of courts in 2013-2014 should not count as the active practice of law.

Rocco told West Life the protests appear to be an orchestrated effort to circumvent the democratic process.

“Naturally it is easier to win an election when unopposed,” Rocco said. “However, Westlake community members are better served by having choices. I hope the outcome of this hearing is a democratic one.”

Rocco, a former member of the Westlake City Schools Board of Education, is running against trial attorney and Parma assistant law director Michael P. Maloney. John Wheeler, the incumbent law director, announced in June he would not seek a fourth term.