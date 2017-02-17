Council president wants rec funding issue on November ballot

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

City Council President Mike Killeen wants to move forward with the city’s proposed recreation master plan and place a funding measure before voters this November. Money raised by extending the existing income tax specified for recreational purposes by one-eighth of 1 percent (0.00125) for 25 years would pay for roughly $20 million in new recreation amenities and $10 million for a new community center.

“I would think at this point it would be good to try and see if we can get it on [the ballot] this November,” Killeen said during council’s Feb. 2 meeting.

Mayor Dennis Clough favored placing the tax extension on the ballot this past November, but council defeated an ordinance and resolution to that effect by a 5-1 vote in July. Killeen and other council members did not oppose the rec plan in principle. Rather, the council president said too many uncertainties surrounded the tentative rec plan proposed by the mayor.

Specifically, Killeen said he was not satisfied with cost estimates and usage and revenue projections for an aquatics center that would replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park.

A big uncertainty that may soon be settled is the location of the suburb’s community services center. Clough favors renovating Parkside School on Hilliard Boulevard to be the new center. City leaders have been negotiating with the Westlake City Schools for several months about a property swap. In such a swap, the city would obtain the Parkside building and the school district would get vacant land west of Porter Public Library on Center Ridge Road.

Last fall, Killeen also held off proceeding with a real estate deal Clough had proposed with the district. The council president called into question both the quality of related appraisals and the proposed compensation for the city’s Center Ridge Road property.

New appraisals have been obtained for all involved properties.

In November, Westlake voters approved a 1.3-mill, $33.6-million bond issue for construction of a new, single elementary school campus district leaders want to locate on the land next to the library.

Council members met in executive session before the Feb. 2 meeting to discuss the status of negotiations with the school district. During the council meeting, Killeen indicated the two sides are close to a deal.

Mayor Dennis Clough replied many residents he spoke with while collecting ballot petitions told him they liked the idea of adding new recreation amenities.

“I think [the residents] were ready last year,” Clough said. The mayor added he does not believe as much work remains to complete the rec plan as Killeen believes.

The council president concluded the discussion by saying “Let’s work together and get it done.”

Killeen later told West Life both the school district and city want to reach an agreement on the properties in question.

“It appears we’ll have much more clarity in a short amount of time,” Killeen later told West Life in regard to the proposed property swap.

During the Feb. 2 meeting and in comments to West Life, Killeen said November 2017 may be the best time to seek the rec income tax extension because no other Westlake tax issues will be on the same ballot. The school district, which passed its bond issue by a 61.46 to 38.54 percent margin, may have benefited by not having a “competing” recreation tax levy on the ballot, Killeen said. Not competing with a school ballot issue was not publicly cited as a reason for holding off on the rec plan in 2016.

Staggering Westlake tax measures across different election years may also benefit Westlake Porter Public Library, Killeen said. The council president noted, and Porter Director Andrew Mangels confirmed, a library operating levy will expire in 2018 and a renewal or replacement will likely by placed on the May 2018 ballot.