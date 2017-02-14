Clark plans to stand pat on Bay committee chairs

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

New Bay Village City Council President Dwight Clark said Friday he intends to keep the committee chairmen the same for the remainder of 2017.

“We’ve only got nine months until the general election and we have six of the seven City Council seats on the ballot,” he said. “At this point, I think it’s best to keep the committee chairs the same until we see the what the new council looks like.”

Clark who was appointed Jan. 30 by his fellow council members to succeed Paul Koomar after he became mayor Jan. 1, said part of keeping all the committee chairs the same will be his retaining the chairmanship for the finance committee. In his noncouncil job, Clark is a long-time Northern Ohio bank executive.

“I’ve had the committee chairmanship for several years now and have a pretty good working knowledge of it,” Clark said.

Referring to the committees, Clark said continuity seems to be the best policy.

“We’re working to get the Sunset (waterline and infrastructure) project going and Tom’s been doing a lot with the public improvements committee,” Clark said.

Settling on the new seventh member of City Council will affect the committees.

“There will be a new at-large member (to replace Clark) and we’ll have to see whether that position is filled by someone already on Council or by someone who is from the outside,” he said. “If it’s someone already on Council, then we’ll have to fill the ward seat. When we filled Scott Pohlkamp’s open (at-large seat) several years ago, we had 14 applications and ended up choosing Steve Lee (now a board of education member). I would expect us to have a pretty lively discussion on all of this at the council meeting Monday.”

Clark said the discussion on how to fill the open seat should be in open session.

“Transparency is important in government,” he said.

Koomar, who while still on Council was the last chairman of the finance committee before Clark, said he thinks Clark retaining that seat is a good thing.