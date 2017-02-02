Clark new Council president; Tadych likely VP

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

After deadlocking for nearly a month and with a deadline near, Bay Village City Council in a special meeting Monday unanimously picked Dwight Clark as its new president.

Clark, who was the vice president and chairman of Council’s finance committee, succeeds Paul Koomar, who took the position of mayor Jan. 1, succeeding Debbie Sutherland, who retired in September. The motion to name Clark president was made by Ward 1 Councilman Dave Tadych, who had been opposing him for the position.

Several council members indicated after the meeting Tadych will likely succeed Clark as council vice president at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting.

Council’s move comes shortly before the choice would have gone to Koomar. The city charter indicates if Council is unable select a new president 30 days after the position becomes vacant, the decision goes to the mayor. After Koomar became mayor, the four council members (Tom Henderson, Marty Mace, Karen Lieske and Paul Vincent) not seeking the president’s job met in executive session twice but could not reach a decision. Prior to making the decision Monday, Tadych read a statement saying Council should make the decision.

“As we know, our City Council is, indeed, separate and individual in powers and duties from our city administration,” Tadych said. “Working together, the two bodies accomplish much to be proud of for our city and residents.

“Bay’s charter gives voters the authority to elect our membership. In certain instances, that voice of authority rests with us. I believe, we should not, and must not, relinquish to others any duties given to us to perform. We must focus on the aspects of these duties and not do anything that could be considered setting a precedent.”

Tadych noted the deadlock over the position and thanked the council members who supported him, but said council needed to make a decision.

“Tonight I urge this council to come together and act as a unit of six instead of four in executive session,” he said. “Do not relinquish any duties that we have the obligation to decide.”

Council then went into executive session for 25 minutes, then emerged and made the vote to make Clark president. After the vote, Clark was sworn in. After the meeting, Tadych, Clark and Henderson all indicated Council did not want the decision to be made by the administration.

“It’s Council’s decision to make,” Clark said. “We need to act together and work with the administration to move the city forward.”

In addition, the trio also indicated Tadych has strong support for the vice president’s job left open by Clark.

“If nominated, I will serve,” Tadych said.

“Councilman Tadych is the most experienced member of Council and brings a lot of knowledge to the body,” Clark said.

“He would be a fine choice for the position,” Henderson said.

Since 2017 is an election year, the positions of mayor, council president, all four ward seats and an at-large seat are on the ballot. Both Clark and Tadych indicated they will be seeking office again.

“I have pulled petitions for president and plan to run for re-election from that post,” Clark said. “I enjoy working as part of the leadership team to help the city go forward.”

Tadych said he had pulled petitions for three positions in December. He indicated he had gathered enough signatures for one position and is prepared to file for it. He declined to cite the one he intends to file.

Clark also indicated Council will be deciding shortly on the procedure for filling the at-large position now open with his moving into the president’s job.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work on that and other areas of the city,” he said.