Child care center’s zoning request again tabled by Planning Commission

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

At its monthly meeting Monday night, the Westlake Planning Commission tabled for a third time a zoning request by a child care center that would allow the business to open in a shopping center on Center Ridge Road.

Westlake’s codified ordinances prohibit child care centers in multitenant shopping center plazas. Child care centers and preschools located in the city’s retail and general business districts are required to be the sole tenants of their buildings.

The owners of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, which currently has locations in Medina and Strongsville, wants to open a new location in Stein Mart Plaza. If Sweet Kiddles is successful in obtaining the zoning change, the business will also need a conditional use permit to open its child care facility.

The Westlake Police Department has expressed concerns vehicular traffic and alcohol-serving businesses in the plaza pose a threat to children who would utilize the child care center.

Westlake planning and economic development Director Jim Bedell proposed a set of restrictions child care centers would have to meet in the city’s retail and general business districts if not the sole occupants of their building.

Among the regulation’s proposed requirements:

•entrances be locked via password-protected locks;

•an access plan be developed that includes striped crosswalks, traffic signage and/or speed bumps;

•a drop-off location and possibly reserved parking spaces be designated;

•fences surrounding outdoor play areas be at least 5 feet tall and

•surveillance cameras be installed.

For day care centers in shopping centers, a maximum area of 12,000 square feet would be set, and nearby businesses selling alcohol would have to ensure the beverages would be inaccessible and out of sight of children, according to Bedell’s proposed regulations.

The new proposed regulations were not enough to satisfy police Capt. Guy Turner, who wrote the police department’s memos objecting to the zoning request.

“I really haven’t changed my position,” Turner told commission members. “I would prefer that the code remain as it is.” Turner, who had been invited to attend the meeting by Bedell, added the police do not have the legal authority to enforce speed limits in private, retail parking lots.

Planning Commission members also said Bedell’s proposed regulations fell short of what they were expecting. They want to schedule a work session within the next two weeks or so to develop a comprehensive zoning plan for child care centers throughout Westlake.

Bedell acknowledged the city’s zoning rules for child care centers had been written over many years and were inconsistent across the city’s various zoning categories.

In fact, the unfairness of those inconsistencies is one of the arguments made by those favoring Sweet Kiddles’ zoning amendment request. At the start of the meeting, Bedell noted many of the city’s zoning categories do not restrict child care center from multitenant buildings and would be allowed with only a conditional use permit. For example, Westlake’s planned unit development zoning at Crocker Park has no such multitenant restriction and would allow a day care center with a conditional use permit, Bedell said. In other words, Sweet Kiddles could open among retail stores at Crocker Park if granted a conditional use permit, but not among the retail stores at Stein Mart Plaza with the restriction now in place.