Challengers emerge in five Westlake Council races

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Five incumbent Westlake City Council members are facing challengers in the 2017 municipal elections.

Only Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari and Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell join Mayor Dennis Clough in facing no opposition on the Nov. 7 ballot. Mayor since 1986, Clough anticipates election to his ninth term in office.

The contests were finalized after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections published its candidates list following the Feb. 1 deadline for ballot petitions.

Council president

As West Life reported Jan. 11, two Republicans will face off for the post of council president. Westlake City Schools Board of Education member Joe Kraft is challenging incumbent Mike Killeen, the most experienced member of the legislative body.

Elected to the school board in 2015, Kraft is a director at Robert W. Baird, an international wealth management and private equity firm. Kraft served as co-director of the committee that campaigned for the $84-million bond issue in May 2010 that funded the district’s new high school and middle school.

Appointed to Council in 1978, Killeen has been council president since 1996. The retired certified public accountant was a senior executive vice president at OfficeMax.

Ward 1

Ward 1 residents will vote in a primary election May 2, as two challengers have stepped forward to face Republican Lynda Appel. Architect Duane Van Dyke has served on the Westlake Planning Commission since June 2015 and was a member of the Westlake Porter Public Library Board of Trustees from 2008 to 2014. Van Dyke, a registered Republican, told West Life he’d like to see the city move forward on facility upgrade plans for Clague Park’s Peterson Pool and the Community Services Center.

City leaders have been discussing replacing both facilities for many months. Van Dyke also believes the city’s master plan should be updated now that much of the suburb’s vacant space has been developed.

Brendan Edward Delay unsuccessfully ran against then-Ward 1 Councilman Ed Hack in 2005, losing 67.75 to 32.25 percent. Delay, an attorney whose private practice focuses on property tax, foreclosure and personal injury law, told West Life he’s running on the slogan “Make Westlake Safer Again.” He pointed to Westlake’s 2016 budget document, in which the police department explains the need to plan for a potential increase in crime due to growth in the suburb, particularly at Crocker Park. He said prosecutors and the Rocky River Municipal Court should pay more attention to rehabilitating those convicted of retail theft.

Delay declined to cite any political party affiliation to West Life, noting Westlake holds nonpartisan primaries. Cuyahoga County Board of Election records indicate Delay was elected to the Democratic Party’s County Central Committee in May 2010. Westlake’s municipal primaries are nonpartisan in the sense that the suburb does not hold separate Democratic and Republican primaries. But council members in municipalities that hold nonpartisan primaries are often active in party politics.

Appel defeated Shamus Cusick in the 2013 election after Hack decided not to seek re-election. Appel is employed by the Westlake City Schools as a data manager.

Ward 3

The only Democrat currently on Council, Dennis Sullivan works at Cuyahoga County’s Department of Information Technology as its business services manager. He is being challenged by Kevin Reilly, who told West Life he was awaiting certification of his ballot petitions by the board of elections and not available for an interview. According to his LinkedIn page, Reilly works as a strategic partner at AdvanceOhio, the digital marketing and advertising company that operates the cleveland.com news site. Reilly previously held jobs at online and information technology companies.

Ward 5

As West Life reported in its Jan. 11 issue, Democrat Amy Green Havelka is challenging incumbent Ward 5 Representative Ken Brady. A certified public accountant, Havelka recently served two years as president of the Westlake Council of PTAs. A retired public relations executive, Brady is the second-most senior council member, having been appointed to Council in 1992.

Ward 6

Incumbent Mark Getsay works as senior vice president of finance at Sea-Land Chemical, a distributor of specialty chemicals. A certified public accountant, Getsay was appointed to Council in 2009 to succeed Nan Baker.

Getsay’s opponent is Christine C. Covey, an attorney specializing in labor law at Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. A Republican, Covey said she’s not running on any particular issues and has been a satisfied Westlake resident for 30 years. “I have the time, the energy and the interest,” she said regarding her reasons for seeking elective office. Covey said she’d work to maintain the community and its reputation for fiscal responsibility.

Law director

Former Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts Andrea Rocco is running against trial attorney Michael P. Maloney for Westlake law director. Both are Republicans. John Wheeler, the incumbent law director, announced in June he would not seek a fourth term.

Rocco previously served as Westlake’s prosecutor/assistant law director and as a member of the Westlake City Schools Board of Education. Maloney operates his own Westlake-based law firm concentrating on criminal litigation. Since December 2000, he has served as assistant law director in Parma, specializing in civil matters.