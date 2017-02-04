Building permit forum set up for North Olmsted residents

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

City of North Olmsted officials want to help residents hit the nail on the head in future home improvement projects.

Members of the building department staff have set up a free residential building permit forum for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the North Olmsted City Council chambers.

Planning and Development Director Kim Wenger said the forum is designed to help residents understand and utilize the building permit process better.

“We are taking a more proactive approach to reach out to residents who may be contemplating home improvement projects before they begin to better explain our ordinances and the process they will be required to follow to obtain approvals and pull permits,” she said. “Based on experiences in working with residents, there is a wide range of familiarity and understanding about the role and function of the Building Department. Typically, interaction with residents begin when they come to the building counter and they are already well into their decision-making. The mayor has stressed the importance of customer service for all city departments. I felt this forum was one way we could improve service to residents, provide better access to information, and help homeowners avoid common issues we see with construction projects.”

Wenger said the forum will help people with the permit process.

“I’m a firm believer that good planning leads to success,” she said. “It’s my hope that we’ll save residents time and money by better preparing them to undertake their home improvement projects.”

Wenger said Building Commissioner Jeff Grusenmeyer will be the primary presenter and there will be a PowerPoint presentation that provides information about the Building Department, the plan review process, pulling permits and more. She said there will be other staff in attendance who regularly deal with the public, as well.

Wenger added there will be time at the end of the presentation for questions from the public.

Wenger said the intent of the forum is to review the required city process only.

“However, North Olmsted’s Division of Building is a state-certified building department, so they apply state codes as well as local codes for all projects,” she said.

Wenger said if the forum is well attended and proves useful to residents, the city certainly will consider making it an annual event.

She said the city has reached out to homeowners associations, contractors and community groups to make people aware of the event and encouraged anyone considering a project in 2017 or next year to take advantage of the information session.

“I think a lot of people think the building permit process is pretty mysterious,” said Paul Schumann, chairman of North Olmsted City Council’s building, zoning and development committee, himself a builder. “But this will help with different projects on what to do and not to do. It should give people a lot of useful information.”

For more information on the forum, call 440-716-4134.