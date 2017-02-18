Bay preparing to set 2018-2019 academic year

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Bay Village School District officials are ready to mark the dates for the 2018-2019 academic year.

A public hearing was set by the Board of Education Monday for March 27 at the district’s administration center on the district’s plan to start the academic year the week of Aug. 23, with a short week for students of only two days.

“Both the administration and the board have gotten feedback that people prefer that short week to start the school year,” Superintendent Clint Keener said. “It’s easier to start the school year gradually with students only coming in for a couple of days the first week.”

He said district teachers will have professional days before the students come back to the classroom, which helps the educators finish preparations for the coming year.

“They also seem to prefer that type of start,” he said.

In addition, Keener said the calendar would include two full weeks of Christmas vacation for students.

“We’ve also gotten strong input that people prefer having the two full weeks so they can enjoy the holidays,” he said.

District officials have said previously people have indicated giving students only partial weeks off during the holidays makes it harder to make travel plans or have family outings.

Keener said school would conclude during the first week of June with the Aug. 23 start.

Other calendar options considered by the district included later starts to the school year as well as not having two full weeks for Christmas vacation. Keener said those types of calendars have not gotten the positive feedback the short-first-week plan has.

Keener said the district tries to set the calendars as far in advance as possible after considering the options.

“That allows people to set their calendars and make their vacation and travel plans easier,” he said.