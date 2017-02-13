Bay officials ready to resume Safety Town role

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

City officials plan to cross the street and take part in the Bay Village Safety Town program again.

Mayor Paul Koomar said Friday the city will have a Bay Village police officer participating in the program again. While battling a tough economy, tight municipal budgets and an understaffed police department several years ago, the city stopped having a police officer participate in the Safety Town program for youngsters. The Bay Village City School District took over management of the program.

“Chief Spaetzel and I have talked about it and are proceeding with the city taking an active part in Safety Town again,” Koomar said. “I’ve also talked about it with (Bay Village schools Superintendent) Clint Keener and he’s for it.

“We’re at full strength in the police department again for the first time in several years, so we can have an officer assigned to it on a regular basis again,” Koomar said.

“It’s another example of an area where the city and schools can work closely together on something which affects all of the city.”

Keener said he’s happy to have the city wanting to take a more active role in the program again.

“There’s no substitute for having an officer actively involved in the program,” Keener said. “The officer brings valuable experience to the program and also gives the children contact with the officer. Not only for the safety lessons they teach them, but also to let the children see they are human and people too.”

He said with the addition of an officer being more involved, the program will have two teachers – one from the school district and the officer.

Keener said the district will continue to work with the school PTA groups to help facilitate the program.

“They’ve done a good job of working together,” he said.

Bay Village police Chief Mark Spaetzel said the department is looking forward to being more actively involved again.

“We never completely left because we would send an officer over for some activities, but now we will have one in it again on a regular basis,” he said.

Spaetzel said Detective Kevin Krolkosky will continue to work with the schools in other areas, but would not be the officer working on the program. Spaetzel said a patrol officer will be the one working with the 4- to 6-year-olds in the different aspects of the program.

“We rotate shifts now, so we’ll have to take a look and see what’s the best way to do this,” he said. “We might have one officer do it, or we could train a couple of them to do it. We have a number of young, energetic officers who could take part in the program. We have several months until it starts this year, so we have time to look at the best way to do it for the year.”