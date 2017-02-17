B-W music theater students to perform at Porter Library Feb. 21

The Westlake-Westshore Arts Council will sponsor a musical program featuring the talents of two Baldwin-Wallace Music Theatre students on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road.

This marks the fifth year that the WWAC has brought “Catch a Rising Star…Baldwin Wallace Music Theater in Recital” to the community, providing it without charge.

Third year Music-theater student, Dan Hoy, will demonstrate his vocal and dancing talents, which have earned him an impressive list of performance credits. Hoy will be accompanied by pianist Alyssa Thompson, a senior studying music direction in the music-theatre program, with emphasis in conducting and composition.

These young entertainers will take questions from the audience following their performance.

The Feb. 21 “Catch a Rising Star” free program offers an opportunity to enjoy young, talented performers, and embodies the WWAC mission to provide the community with an enhanced and broadened cultural life that promotes awareness, education and involvement in the arts.