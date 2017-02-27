Appliance parts store continues on after 36 years

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

Ross and Carol Mesnick want people to know their business, Rapco Appliance Parts and Repairs, is still open.

In recent weeks, several customers had come in saying they had heard the store was closed.

The source of that “fake news” appears to be a November posting on a Facebook community page that stated Rapco’s previous owners, Bob and Darlene Buckholdt, were retiring and closing the store at the end of the year because they could not find any buyer.

That was only partially true. The Buckholdts, who opened the store in 1981, were planning to retire. And they had quietly put the word out that they were looking to sell the business, which sells replacement parts for washers, dryers and refrigerators.

“We had been trying to find someone (to purchase the business) for probably a year and a half,” Darlene Buckholdt told West Life. Their two daughters had chosen their own career paths and were not interested in taking over the business, she said.

But, Darlene said, they never definitively decided or announced Rapco would close at the end of 2016.

Bob Buckholdt, who received electronics training in the Navy before working 17 years as a serviceman for Sears, said he turned down an offer to purchase only Rapco’s inventory and phone number.

“We wanted the store to stay because the community needed it,” he said of Rapco, which originally stood for Related Appliance Parts Co.

The Buckholdts said they’re appreciative of their customers’ loyalty over the years.

“Our best advertising was a satisfied customer,” Darlene said.

One longtime customer was Ross Mesnick, who had worked in service-related businesses all his adult life. About five years ago, he mentioned in passing to Bob he’d be interested in buying the store if it was ever for sale.

In late November, a latch on Mesnick’s stove broke, so he went to Rapco’s for a replacement part. After learning Bob was looking to sell, Ross and Carol soon made an offer.

“It all happened very fast,” Carol Mesnick said. Ross joked he purchased the store in part to have a place to purchase replacement parts for their appliances.

The Mesnicks took ownership of Rapco Jan. 1. The Buckholdts stayed on for about three weeks to show them the store’s operations.

“The most intimidating part is living up to the reputation Bob and Darlene had,” Ross told West Life.

The Mesnicks plan no big changes at Rapco except to relaunch the field repair service Bob had scaled back in recent years. In fact, Darlene’s potted plants remain in the front window.

“We’re trying to do things exactly the same way,” Ross said.

The Mesnicks, who live on West 225th Street, sold the mobile automotive painting and interior renovating company they had operated, as Rapco took up too much time.

“I’ve never had a job, either as an employee or an owner, in which the days fly by as they do here,” Ross explained.

Located at 22255 Lorain Road in a building longtime Northeast Ohio residents will remember for formerly housing Lawson’s convenience store, Rapco sells replacement parts to do-it-yourselfers wanting to fix washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves,

refrigerators and furnaces.

Repair manuals dating to the 1960s are kept on microfiche next to the store’s microfiche reader.

Ross said that while consumers might be able to purchase parts at a slightly cheaper price on the internet, the cost savings is usually wiped out by shipping costs. Plus, Ross offers his customers troubleshooting help if they get stuck doing a repair, he noted.

Ross and Carol recommended against purchasing front-loading washers, as they tend to require more frequent repairs.

Both Ross and Bob told West Life older appliances with more mechanical guts are more durable and are easier and less expensive to repair than newer ones that include electronic parts.

The Buckholdts, who reside in Berea, say their retirement plans include traveling across the country. Darlene noted only one regret as they closed out their 36 years. If the sale to the Mesnicks hadn’t transpired so quickly, they would have posted a sign expressing their gratitude to their loyal customers.