WHS Principal Tim Freeman to retire Feb. 10, to be replace by LBMS leader Paul Wilson

BREAKING NEWS:

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Tim Freeman will retire as principal of Westlake High School Feb. 10 to take advantage of a new professional opportunity, the Westlake City Schools announced late Friday. He will be succeeded by Paul Wilson, principal of Lee Burneson Middle School.

Freeman announced the news to staff members Friday, which was a staff meeting day with students not in attendance.

The news was released to time with Freeman’s announcement to his faculty and staff, school district spokesperson Kim Bonvissuto told West Life. Freeman had been planning to retire at the end of the school year, she said, but the unspecified opportunity arose suddenly.

Lee Burneson Assistant Principal Elizabeth Dagostino will serve as interim middle school principal for the remainder of this school year as a search for Wilson’s replacement begins. The district plans to soon name an interim assistant principal at the middle school.

The Westlake City Schools Board of Education has not yet taken any formal action on the personnel transactions.

The test of the school district’s press release follows: