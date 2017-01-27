Student artwork sought to enliven vacant store windows

By Kevin Kelley

Fairview Park

The ultimate goal of Forward Fairview Park, the grassroots organization working to revitalize Lorain Road, is to fill vacant storefronts with successful businesses.

But until that can be accomplished, the group hopes to at least make vacant spots along Lorain Road less gloomy.

To that end, Forward Fairview Park is sponsoring a student art contest to obtain artwork for the windows of three vacant stores.

Titled Through the Looking Glass, the competition is open to Fairview Park residents currently enrolled in grades 6 through 12 at any public or private school as well as nonresidents enrolled in grades 6 through 12 at any public or private school located in Fairview Park. Entries may be submitted by teams if all members meet the criteria.

“The Through the Looking Glass art competition was conceived to advance the goals of Forward Fairview Park by improving the walkability of Lorain Road with the addition of artistic works and bringing visibility to vacant buildings,” said Jennifer Trask Stok, the organization’s founder.

Artwork may be submitted electronically or in hard copy. Guidelines and additional project details are available online at forwardfairview.org/through-the-looking-glass.

Guidelines do not specify what media student may use.

“We left it pretty open for students to use whatever media they are good at,” Trask Stok said.

“Artwork must reflect positive qualities of the community and create a captivating display to attract potential businesses,” the guidelines state. The theme is “Fairview Park Nature and Landmarks.”

Artwork must be in black and white only. Trask Stok explained local art teachers suggested limiting colors so entries would look sophisticated, not gaudy. Spot color may be added to winning entries later, she said.

The artists responsible for the three winning entries will each receive $50. The opinions of a panel of judges will make up 75 percent of the scoring. Voting by members of the public, who will view entries when displayed at the Gemini Center in late March, will make up the remaining part of the selection.

Winning entries will be installed at vacant store windows in late April. Artwork created on a smaller medium will be enlarged and printed in a larger format to fill a store window, Trask Stok said.

This project is funded in part by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture through a partnership with the Fairview Park Municipal Foundation.