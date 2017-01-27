Still no council chief in Bay

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

As a deadline looms, Bay Village City Council again did not reach a decision on finding a new council president.

After returning from an hourlong executive session Monday, which included discussion on whether current council Vice President and Councilman at Large Dwight Clark or Ward 1 Councilman Dave Tadych should succeed Paul Koomar as president, Ward 4 Councilman Tom Henderson said the remaining council members should meet again in a special meeting Jan. 30 to again consider the matter, which the other members agreed to.

Koomar left the post when he was sworn in as mayor Jan. 1, replacing Debbie Sutherland, who retired last September. City laws say council has 30 days to pick a new president. If council is unable to reach a decision after that, the decision goes to the mayor. Earlier this month, council held a more-than-two-hour executive session on the matter without reaching a decision.

When asked after the meeting, both Clark and Tadych said they were fine with council continuing to deliberate the matter and give it a thorough review. Council has said after the new president is selected, it will then find a replacement for which ever position is open. In an effort to prevent many tie votes, Council has said it does not want to go forward with only six members.