Senior Center receives accreditation, suggestions from peer reviewer

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

After over a year of intensive evaluation, the Rocky River Senior Center has received accreditation from the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC), joining an elite list of about 244 centers nationally.

“We will be recommending you for accreditation. Everything looks good. There are a few loose ends, but we can tie those together,” peer reviewer Sheila Salyer announced to an applauding audience at the Senior Center Jan. 13.

While impressed overall with the center and what it has to offer, Salyer recommended, among other suggestions, expanding the paid staff, opening membership in the senior council to those under 50 and seeking sponsorship opportunities.

When Senior Center Director Deb Huff announced in June of 2015 the center would be starting the accreditation process, a group of 43 residents, seniors and other community volunteers formed steering committees which examined nine areas of operation including administration, finance, programs and marketing. The information was then compiled into a report, which Huff estimated weighed over 12 pounds. This document was then sent to NISC off-site reviewers.

After receiving word the self-evaluation was approved, Salyer arrived to conduct an onsite review, which kicked off Jan. 12 with a breakfast cooked by city directors Mike Thomas (finance), Mike Greco (human resources), Ray Reich (building), Mike Balla (facilities), Chris Mehling (recreation) and fire Chief Aaron Lenart.

“(This) support of the mayor and the city management staff is uncommon,” stated Salyer, a veteran reviewer, quipping that the warmth of her reception made frigid Cleveland “feel like 90 degrees.” She added she was also impressed with the city recreation center after a tour.

Salyer opened her remarks by stating she was impressed with the active senior council and the volunteer program, which she said, “allows people to revive their professional experience. Even when we retire, we still are going to want to know what purpose we have.

She added the self-evaluation was also notable. “You took it to heart. You did the surveys (and) the focus groups. You didn’t hold anything back. And then you made some adjustments. You made people feel they had input and were part of the change.”

Addressing Mayor Pam Bobst, who was in the audience, Salyer noted the center is “about at capacity.”

“As wonderful as your volunteers are, you’ve just got to keep looking at how you can have more paid staff,” she stated, noting the suggested changes were nothing drastic.

(Some staff, including a social worker, were cut as part of a city austerity program in cash-strapped 2012.)

Recommendations included a full-time social worker. “That will benefit your seniors all over Rocky River to help them stay connected to resources,” Salyer said. In addition, she noted a part-time programming assistant would be helpful. “It’s amazing all you do, but there’s more that can be done,” she added.

“Get money back in the budget for travel to conferences and (for) education,” Salyer urged. She noted programs offered by NISC were rather cost-conscious, and helped boost her own center’s awareness after it received accreditation.

Noting that currently members of the senior council must be at least 50 years of age, Salyer proposed tapping a younger population. “I would suggest looking at bringing on two or three other people that maybe are still working in your community, that are interested in aging and senior issues that may not be 50 yet, but (can) bring other ideas and perspectives.”

Salyer also suggested looking at more funding opportunities, including business sponsorships. “You have the audience that a lot of businesses want to reach,” she said, adding that her center has grown its sponsorship base from a few to over 100.

Bobst, who presented Salyer with a city logo pin, said the reviewer’s suggestions were “duly noted.”

“It’s not shocking to talk about the addition of staff. We will absolutely take those (recommendations) to heart.”

Before Salyer’s remarks, Huff reflected, “There’s always a lot of support for children and youth in our society. Senior issues don’t get as much attention as youth issues do. It’s our mission to advocate for seniors, creating an environment in which you can have a healthy aging experience, continue to grow, continue to learn, continue to thrive.”