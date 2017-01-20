School board president wants to keep Bay’s success going

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

Newly elected 2017 Bay Village School Board President Gayatry Jacob-Mosier wants the district to keep doing what it’s been doing the last few years.

It’s Jacob-Mosier’s second time as board president, having also served in that capacity in 2012. She served as vice president in 2016.

Jacob-Mosier, who is in her eighth year on the school board, said a constant has been the school district’s excellence in academics and other extracurricular activities through the years.

“Bay has consistently done well in test scores and other academic measures through the years,” she said. “It also has done well in other activities. We want to continue to keep those traditions going for the students and the community.”

Jacob-Mosier said Bay’s strong sense of community is a big reason why the district excels in many areas.

Bay Village “has that overall strong sense of community which benefits the district overall,” she said. “People get involved and do things here. That shows in different areas, like passing the school levies consistently and supporting other programs related to the schools.”

In November, voters passed a new operating levy for the district, the first request for a higher operating levy in six years.

“People support the district financially, but they also want the board and the district to exercise financial responsibility, which we try to do all the time when we consider and review what’s going on in the different areas,” she said.

Jacob-Mosier also noted that in addition to the last operating levy, district voters also approved in 2012, a 20-year capital improvements levy.

“We’re just finishing up the last few projects from that,” she said. “But, we used that to fix or upgrade existing buildings and facilities, so they can keep going for some additional years. That will save us money for now, while also providing the facilities to keep the strong educational programs.”

Jacob-Mosier said the board will also continue to keep up to date on district tests and programs which are affected by new state laws and mandates.

“That’s something you have to do as a district,” she said.

She said the school board also works well with Superintendent Clint Keener, as well as the rest of the administration and staff throughout the district.

“He (Keener) and the staff are responsible for the success in the district,” she said.

In addition to Jacob-Mosier, the board also elected Steve Lee as vice president for 2017. It is his second year on the school board, after being an at-large member of Bay Village City Council.