Rocky River stadium may rock River Rock name

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

Come fall, the Rocky River High School stadium may be rocking a new look as River Rock Stadium.

A proposal, presented to the school board by Executive Director of Human Resources and Support Services Sam Gifford, would allow local entrepreneur Gregg Mylett to christen the popular sports venue with his brand “River Rock.”

Sale of the naming rights, which includes an advertising “wrap” for the outside of the home bleachers seen from Detroit Road, could net the district $240,000 over 10 years, according to Gifford.

“This came about through discussion with a property owner, Gregg Mylett, and his desire to help the district,” said Gifford. Mylett is also one of three founders of the Campus Project, which oversaw landscaping and other outdoor projects after completion of the high school renovation project.

Gifford further explained Mylett would pay $30,000 annually for two five-year contracts, estimating the first year’s payment would go toward creation of the wrap, which he said, would contain about 20 ads from Mylett’s various businesses interests, all in a uniform maroon and white. A smaller wrap would face the home bleachers from across the field on top of the visitor’s stands.

Other advertising, such as signs on the outside of the stadium fence, would not be affected, according to Gifford, adding Home Team Marketing will still be the contact for these signs. “They would all reflect our new advertising policy,” said Gifford, noting all promotions must be appropriate for a family audience.

“This is a great project to dress up the stadium. The stadium is begging for something like this,” stated Gifford, referring to the underside view of the stands and equipment storage visible from the street.

While board members generally were on board with the concept, Diana Leitch expressed concern over the fact the naming rights were not put out to bid. “Not everyone had a chance to bid. (It seems like) a slide from nonprofit volunteer to exclusive rights. That’s a little too exclusive,” she stated.

Gifford reported he had approached six other local businesses, and none were interested. “That’s how the conversation (with Mylett) started,” he stated.

Other board members added “Home of the Rocky River Pirates” should appear on the signage to avoid the confusion with “River Rock.” The banners depicting pictures of senior fall sports team members, traditionally hung from the back of the bleachers, would also have to be repositioned.

Board members did not seem receptive of additional signage on the back to the concession stand, adding the Boosters were responsible for the stand.

Noting the wrap has an expected longevity of five years, board member Kathy Goepfert stated in that time, another bidder may step up for the naming rights.

Funds raised by the project would go to the district for any chosen budget. “I would like to see it help with stadium improvements, but I would hate to see it restricted,” commented board member Addie Olander.

While the River Rock name would be prominent on the stadium, Gifford said verbal promotion is not part of the deal. “We never have to say on the announcements ‘Welcome to River Rock Stadium’,” he said.