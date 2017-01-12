Rocky River residents riled over RITA requests for past tax information

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Residents receiving requests from the Regional Income Tax Authority (RITA) for old tax information shouldn’t be alarmed. According to city officials, this is to be expected as the city continues its transition of income tax collection from the Central Collection Agency (CCA) to RITA.

City finance Director Mike Thomas said he has fielded only about a dozen calls from residents concerned over receiving nonfiling notices from RITA for years prior to 2016, when the city switched its collection agency from CCA to RITA. However, in a lengthy Facebook thread on the Community of Rocky River page, residents vent about requests from RITA for filings as far back as 2012 and even earlier, for minor children, or for deceased relatives. Some even expressed concern over the possibility of a scam by RITA to collect more money.

“I know there has been a fair amount of chatter on the Facebook site. It was brought to my attention,” stated Mayor Pam Bobst. “Unfortunately, some people think it may be a scam. It is not a scam.”

Thomas explained that after the conversion from CCA, RITA now has responsibility for all data concerning residents’ tax history. “With the conversion, some data maybe didn’t get carried over,” he said, referring to a possible reason for the nonfiling notices.

The filing mixups, according to Thomas, also happened with CCA.

This latest transitional snafu comes about one year after 50 Rocky River residents were notified they were among 50,000 taxpayers with personal information included on a missing, but presumed destroyed, DVD. The discovery came as RITA was converting its database from DVDs to electronic. The affected residents had interests, such as rental properties and businesses, in communities already using RITA for income tax collection.

At that time, agency legal counsel stated nothing indicated misuse of information, and that based on evidence, the DVD had been destroyed.

After working with CCA since the 1980s, City Council agreed, in July of 2015, to transfer city income tax collection to RITA, in part, for better technology and for an anticipated savings of about $100,000 per year. Residents began filing city returns with RITA in January of 2016.

Both CCA and RITA charge member communities an annual percentage based on the number of returns filed and the dollars collected. Since RITA has about 247 member municipalities, compared to CCA’s 73, it can charge less.

“RITA is very conscientious about checking to make sure that people paid their taxes,” stated Bobst. “Some residents have already addressed the issues and sent in what was needed.”

Thomas added residents should follow the instructions given on the nonfiling notice, sending the requested paperwork. Accounts can be set up at www.ritaohio.com to file electronically, and an online copy of a nonfiling notice offers a link to view information from each municipality served by RITA. It also lists reasons for exemption such as military income, being under 18 for the entire year, retirement or not residing in the municipality during all of the tax years.

Thomas said residents with questions can call him at 440-331-0600, ext. 2582.