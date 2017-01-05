Rocky River, Fairview Park residents were all aboard holiday Meal Train

Rocky River/Fairview Park

By Sue Botos and Kevin Kelley

Members of the Rocky River and Fairview Park police, fire and service departments were able to get a taste of home while working during the week of Christmas thanks to residents handy in the kitchen, and several local businesses.

“It was a great effort by all,” stated Rocky River resident Michelle Pellman Crowe, who organized the meal deliveries through Facebook and MealTrain.com for the two cities. Each day, between Dec. 19 and Christmas Day, residents and businesses signed up on an online calendar at MealTrain.com to deliver homemade meals, snacks, desserts and nonalcoholic beverages to one or more of the departments in their city. The calendar helped to spread out the distribution times so each shift would receive fresh treats.

The Christmas week meal project was the first time Pellman Crowe had used MealTrain.com, which she learned about on the internet. Response was strong even though the effort had not been planned or promoted for very long.

“It was kind of a random thought just a week-and-a-half before Christmas,” Pellman Crowe explained.

Pellman Crowe, who also created the Community of Rocky River and Community of Fairview Park Facebook pages, said, via Facebook, “Twenty-nine for Fairview Park (signed up), some giving more than once. In those, included Gunselman’s Tavern, Fairview Tavern and Sauced Pizza.”

There were “25 in Rocky River, again with some of those giving more than once. Those included Rego’s Lake Road Market (which provided a full day of edibles on Dec. 21), and Pomodoro’s Pizza in both cities. It was a great effort by all including some of the awesome establishments in each city,” she told West Life.

Goodies provided by residents ranged from homemade lasagna to “klecha,” traditional Iraqi cookies.

Pellman Crowe said she was not surprised by the strong response of Fairview Park and Rocky River residents.

“Both cities are great communities and people there want to give back,” she told West Life. “I heard a lot of parents say it was such a good lesson for their kids to give back.”

Fairview Park Fire Chief Tony Raffin told West Life the meal deliveries meant a lot to the members of his department and were warmly received.

The results were enjoyed by the donors and recipients alike, as residents noted the appreciation they received while delivering their gifts of food. One family stated all firefighters on duty at the time came to the door to greet them.

The Rocky River Police Department noted, “It’s nice to know we are supported by so many Rocky River residents and businesses. Not all police departments are as fortunate.”

The Meal Train website (MealTrain.com) was created in 2010 by a Vermont couple after they organized meal deliveries for a neighbor who recently had a baby. Realizing the need for an easy way to coordinate the deliveries, they set up the website, at which volunteers can sign up for specific dates and times. It also offers Meal Train Plus, which includes services such as child care for those in need, and Potluck, for one date and many participants.

Pellman Crowe hopes to repeat the Meal Train deliveries in 2017. “I would love to do it bigger and better next year,” she said.