Rocco, Maloney running for law director

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Former Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts Andrea Rocco and trial attorney Michael P. Maloney are running for Westlake law director.

John Wheeler, the incumbent law director, announced in June he would not seek a fourth term.

Leigh S. Prugh, who operates her own law office in Cleveland, obtained ballot petitions for the law director post from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, but on Friday, Prugh told West Life she will not run.

“It’s just not the right time,” she said, citing family considerations.

Rocco served as Westlake’s prosecutor/assistant law director from April 2002 to April 2013.

“The 10 years I served as the Westlake prosecutor and assistant law director afforded me the opportunity to contribute to our community and inspired me to want to build upon the victim-focused and pro-law enforcement initiatives I started,” Rocco told West Life. “Should I be elected as law director, I will prioritize collaboration with Mayor [Dennis] Clough and Council to serve the Westlake taxpayers with accountability and transparency.”

Rocco, a registered Republican, is probably best known to Westlake residents for the decade she served on the Westlake City Schools Board of Education. Appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2001, Rocco was elected to a four-year term in November 2001 and re-elected in 2005 and 2009. She served as school board president in 2008 and 2009. She resigned in early 2012 to serve as special counsel to (then) Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald.

In 2013, FitzGerald appointed Rocco Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts. During her two years in that office, Rocco implemented financial and procedural reforms and initiated electronic filing to the court docket.

Rocco, who received her law degree from Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, currently serves as legal counsel to the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

Maloney operates his own Westlake-based law firm concentrating on criminal litigation. Since December 2000, he has served as assistant law director in Parma, specializing in civil matters.

Maloney told West Life he’s been eyeing the Westlake law director post for years but he believed Wheeler was doing a good job and did not want to challenge him. Maloney cited his interest in municipal law as the major reason he’s running.

“I like the city and I like municipal law,” said Maloney, who earned his law degree from Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

From December 1987 to May 1994, Maloney served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

The deadline for filing petitions with the county board of elections is Feb. 1. A primary election only takes place if more than two candidates are on the ballot for an office, according to Westlake’s charter. No other individuals have informed West Life of plans to run for law director, and no other individuals are known to currently be seeking ballot petition signatures. Unless someone joins Rocco and Maloney in the race, no primary election for law director will take place May 2.

Westlake’s law director had been an appointed position until 2006. Two years earlier, a group of residents, over the objections of the mayor, persuaded voters to pass a charter amendment making the position an elected one.

Clough strongly believes the law director should be appointed. An elected law director must meet a Westlake residency requirement, while an appointed law director could live outside the suburb. Thus, Clough reasons, an appointed law director could be chosen from a wider range of attorneys, including those who live elsewhere. The wider range of attorneys could result in a more qualified, more experienced law director, the mayor argues.

Clough has twice sought to place a charter amendment before voters asking them to reverse the 2004 vote. In June 2016, two proposed ordinances that would have placed two charter amendments on the ballot were defeated in City Council by a 5-1 vote. At the time, Clough said he might collect ballot signatures himself to place the charter amendment before voters.

Last week, Clough said he had not yet fully vetted the proposed amendment ballot language before the time came to start collecting ballot signatures by the Feb. 1 deadline for his mayoral race. Collecting signatures for both his mayoral race ballot petition and a charter amendment ballot petition at the same time would have been easier than collecting them separately, the mayor acknowledged.

Clough did not rule out seeking signatures to place a charter amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot. The deadline to place a charter amendment on the November ballot is Sept. 8. If Clough gets a charter amendment on the ballot, residents would, on the same ballot, vote for a law director and vote for an amendment stating the mayor must appoint the law director. Clough has said he believes the charter would take precedence in such a case, citing a case involving the new Cuyahoga County charter voters adopted in 2009.

The new county charter forced some elected officials from their positions in the middle of their terms, an actuality ultimately upheld by Ohio courts.

The mayor said he does not presently plan on issuing an endorsement in the law director race. Clough told West Life he never considered sponsoring an attorney to run for the office.