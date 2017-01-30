North Olmsted trying to shut Lorain Road massage business down

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted City officials have filed an injunction in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking the closure of a Lorain Road massage business which they allege does not meet licensing requirements.

A hearing before Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher has been set for tomorrow in her courtroom. City officials filed the civil action earlier this month. The business has used different names such as Lorain Relaxing, Relax Massage and others while trying to operate without the proper license, city officials said.

North Olmsted Law Director Michael Gareau Jr. said Monday the action stems from the business owners repeatedly ignoring city officials’ orders to obtain the proper state licensing.

“This has been going for several months now,” Gareau said. “We’ve told them repeatedly they have to obtain the proper license to be able to operate in the city.”

Gareau noted the city passed a law several years ago requiring a massage business to have a license from the city. A condition of the license requires state-certified medical massage employees. He said the employees have not been certified by the state nor has the business been able to gain city approval for the proper license because they weren’t meeting the state requirements.

Cuyahoga County court documents indicate the city has fined the business in North Olmsted Mayor’s court for trying to operate without the license. Gareau indicated the business would appear to be shut down, then try to re-open until stopped by the city.

“There is the potential for problems with this type of business without its meeting the proper requirements,” he said.

“We’ve tried to deal with it through the city codes and now we’re seeking to do it through the civil court action.”

Gareau said there have not been any criminal charges involving the business, but said the city established the codes to try to prevent any potential problems with any business relating to massage.

Officials for the business did not return a phone call for comment.