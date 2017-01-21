North Olmsted school board stands pat on officers, meetings

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Members of the North Olmsted Board of Education opted to maintain the status quo when it came to selecting board officers and meeting dates for 2017.

John Lasko and Terry Groden were both re-elected without opposition as board president and vice president, respectively, in 2017. Board members also decided to keep the first Thursday of each month as the regular meeting night for board work sessions and the third Wednesday of each month for regular school board meetings.

Board members did discuss moving the meeting dates, with more discussion on possibly moving the regular meeting dates to the fourth Wednesday. School district Treasurer Robert Matson requested consideration of the move, noting the board would have more complete financial figures for each month and district staff would be able to send more complete financial reports to county and state reporting agencies if the meetings were held closer to the end of each month.

Board member Linda Cleary said, in opposition. Since the board has maintained the current regular meeting dates schedule for several years, she and other board members have been able to arrange their schedules so they can make other meetings and activities as well as the board sessions. Matson said he would withdraw the request.

When asked by West Life about his goals, Lasko said with the ongoing construction of the new facilities at the middle school/high school campus, 2017 will be another year of transition for the district.

“The board’s focus on a day-to-day basis will continue to be maintaining policies and procedures to achieve the district’s mission, which is to ensure that all students acquire the knowledge and skills to thrive in their future education and/or work,” he said. “On a broader basis, the board and the administration will look to an update of the district’s strategic plan which, although informally updated each year, was last formally published in February, 2014. That document addresses current and future plans and thinking not only in the area of instructional programs but also in the areas of finance and operations, facilities and technology.

“As examples of that endeavor, the board and the administration have been and will continue to be focused on completing the construction of the district’s new facilities on time and on budget. However, given the drug epidemic that exists in our state, we also will be looking to develop and implement an age-appropriate program to educate students, as well as parents, guardians, teachers and community members, about the dangers of chemical dependency and the benefits of living healthy, drug-free lives.”

Lasko said the administration and the board continue to address and work their way through matters caused by and related to the construction of the new facilities at the middle school/high school campus.

“A significant amount of effort and time was devoted to analyze the building and grade alignments that the superintendent recommended and that the board adopted,” he said. “From whatever perspective, economic, logistical, practical, etc., they represent the best use of our facilities at the least possible disruption to our students and their families. By having that decision for next school year made and announced so early in this calendar year, everyone has ample time – six full months – to plan accordingly.

Groden said his top priorities for 2017 would be to continue to provide a quality education for every student; control costs as much as possible; work to keep the building project on schedule and “think strategically about existing facilities” and continue to advocate for public education.