North Olmsted moving ahead on Country Club Boulevard Streetscape

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

North Olmsted officials are intent on continuing to make a major gateway road into a showcase for the city.

City Council unanimously approved at its Jan. 3 meeting advertising for bids for Phase 2 of the Country Club Boulevard streetscape project. Planning and Development Director Kim Wenger said the city plans to move ahead with the project, even though its grant application for that phase was unsuccessful. The city completed Phase 1 earlier and had received Community Development Block grant funding for a portion of that work.

Wenger said the construction estimate for Phase 2 is about $1.35 million, not including contingency and design engineering services for the work.

“We hope to go out to bid yet in January or early February but the construction wouldn’t commence until after Boom 2017 (the July 4 fireworks show) because of the disruption to the street,” she said. “We designed this phase of the project knowing that we didn’t have grant funds, so nothing was eliminated.”

She said it’s a major roadway into the city.

“Country Club Boulevard is a gateway into North Olmsted’s retail, office and hospitality center for residents, workers and visitors entering the community from Interstate 480,” she said. “In recent years, the aging infrastructure along this corridor created the need for the city to evaluate options for significant capital improvement.”

Project plans said Phase 2 will consist of making improvements to the right of way. Those would include new crosswalks, sidewalks and curb repair or replacement. The current center medians would also be replaced with landscape materials, brickscape and new lighting.

“We added elements where they made sense, like the bike path connection,” she said.

Paul Schumann, chairman of city council’s building, zoning and development committee, said the work will benefit the city.

“It’s a way to showcase the city in a good way for people coming into the city,” he said. “We did the other work in Phase 1 a couple of years ago and it still looks pretty good. We need to get to the other end and the work on it done, so it’s completed.”

Wenger said the city is using money from its Tax Increment Fund to help pay for the cost of the project.

“It (the TIF) was established for just this type of purpose,” she said.

Schumann said it’s a good use of funding.

“We’re in better shape financially than a couple of years ago,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good things going on right now and this is a way to help keep that kind of work going on.”

Wenger said the city has been considering ways of upgrading the area for several years. She noted the project area was the subject of a 2010 planning study by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s Transportation for Liveable Communities initiative.

“The plan’s goals were to improve transportation facilities for transit, bicycles and pedestrians as well as to address streetscape enhancements,” she said. “The city has taken a planned and methodical approach to improvements in the project area.”