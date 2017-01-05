North Olmsted firefighters turn into Santas after garage fire

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

After dousing a Dec. 14 fire which totaled a Wellesley Avenue family’s garage, a group of North Olmsted firefighters took off their fire gear and became Santa Clauses.

Because of the severity of the fire, the vast majority of the family Christmas presents were destroyed in the blaze. After learning this, the members of the fire department’s B shift, which was the unit responding to the blaze, decided to do something about it.

“We all felt pretty bad about it for the family and especially the children,” said B shift Capt. Brian Shlapack.

Although the investigation of the fire isn’t complete, Shlapack said there was nothing suspicious about it. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

“You don’t want anything bad to happen ever, but to have something unexpected like this happen in the holiday season, that just makes it worse,” he said. “You know families and kids look forward to Christmas and all the presents.”

So, the firefighters decided they wanted to do something about it, Shlapack said.

“Some of the guys started talking about it at the station and suggested we put something together to help get the kids some presents for Christmas,” he said. “I thought it might be just a few guys, but everybody on the shift kicked in some money, and so did the chief, so we ended up with several hundred dollars.”

Shlapack said the department then put the money together and presented it to the mother to buy gifts for the children.

“They were very appreciative when it was given to her,” he said. “It’s a nice thing that the shift guys decided to do. It says a lot for them.”

When asked, fire Chief Ed Schepp said he wasn’t surprised when he found out what the firefighters were doing for the family.

“They weren’t looking for publicity about this,” he said, noting several of them were surprised when West Life asked about this, “but, it shows the type of people they are.”