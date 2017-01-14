New sign signals school news

FAIRVIEW PARK – An LED digital marquee sign at West 213th Street and Lorain Road has the ability to flash news about the Fairview Park City Schools.

Located at the northern entrance to the campus of Fairview High School and Lewis M. Mayer Middler School, the marquee is highly visible to motorists and pedestrians.

Fairview High School student council raised $12,000 over several years toward the purchase of the sign, which was installed Nov. 18. Students are responsible for updating the sign, now done remotely from inside the school building. Along with time, date and temperature, the sign displays news about the district and high school events, such as concerts and plays.

Gayle Dill, librarian at the middle school and high school as well as high school student council adviser, said a number of problems arose involving the old manually changed sign.

“The lock on the old sign would freeze, and we’d need to get a custodian to go up and unfreeze the lock so we could change the sign,” she said.

During winters with heavy snows, plows would push the white stuff all around the sign, making it impossible to reach for weeks, Dill said. One year, the sign read “Happy Holidays” until spring break, she recalled.

The pedestrian island on which the sign stands was recently updated in the Safe Routes to School program.