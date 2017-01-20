New Hampton Inn by Hilton putting welcome mat out at event

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Staff at the new Hampton Inn by Hilton in North Olmsted will be putting out the welcome mat tomorrow to show off their new facility.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with North Olmsted Mayor Kevin Kennedy and other public and business officials involved will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the hotel located at 24601 Country Club Boulevard. The business, which has been open since December, is less than a mile from the previous Hampton Inn in North Olmsted.

Business and city officials said the new location coupled with North Olmsted’s strong business climate and the Hampton Inn’s reputation for quality should make the new hotel a success.

“There was a Hampton Inn located in North Olmsted for over 20 years that performed very well,” said Joe Moffa, president of the Riley Hotel Group, which put together the project. “The Hampton Inn brand was recognized in the community and we felt strongly that it would continue to attract guests to the area. It offers convenience to both Cleveland Hopkins airport and the city of Cleveland. We believe that the Hampton Inn is one of the strongest acclaimed brands in the country.”

Paul Schumann, chairman of North Olmsted City Council’s building, zoning and development committee, said the project will be beneficial to the city and the business.

“You’re talking about a lot of money involved in all of this,” he said. “There’s millions, first with the development and the building of the project. Now, we’ll be getting money not only from the payroll taxes, (but) we’ll get money from the hotel tax and also real estate. Plus, the guests and staff will be spending money in the city and seeing what we have to offer in the city. It’s a really good deal when you get a business in here like this.”

The hotel has 20 employees and has 180 rooms available as well as meeting, hospitality and dining facilities available. Jeannie Ventura, director of sales and marketing for the hotel, said the location offers strong benefits as well.

“It’s a great location located near the (Cleveland Hopkins International) airport and major roadways,” she said. “We are offering an airport shuttle which will make it easier for the guests. We also have a free breakfast which a lot of guests use to get a nice start to the day. We get a lot of compliments on it as well because it’s a pretty nice one compared to others.

“Plus, we’re also located near a lot of great businesses which relate to what we do,” she said. “We’re right near the mall and the North Olmsted business community. We’re also by Grand Pacific Junction, the German-American Club and the Olmsted Falls and Township business areas. They all have events and activities which draw people here.”

Ventura said the hotel will be active in the community and that having the ceremony will be a good way to introduce it to the community.