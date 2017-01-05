Koomar takes oath of office as Bay mayor

By Jeff Gallatin

Bay Village

For new Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar, Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony in the City Council Chambers was an event he never expected to be taking part in when he entered public service.

“No, not at all,” he said, when asked if he ever expected or wanted to become mayor after he first took office as Ward 2 Councilman in October 2000. Koomar succeeded Debbie Sutherland in that position. Sutherland had become mayor succeeding Tom Jelepis, who had left to become director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. “I believe in public service, but I never thought I’d be doing this later.”

Koomar was sworn in Sunday before a group of family, friends and city officials. He took the oath using a family Bible given to him by his late mother.

“It means a lot to use it, especially since she’s not here now,” he said. “She wrote me a message in it when she gave it to me. Now, I look in it and see her writing and think of her.”

Like when he took office as a councilman, Koomar is succeeding Sutherland again after she retired from office in September 2016 with a little more than a year left in her term. Sutherland was the longest-serving mayor in Bay Village history. She left office to move to South Carolina with her husband, Bob, and run a political and business consulting business.

Koomar was elected to the council president’s office after Brian Cruse chose not to run for re-election several years ago. After Sutherland resigned, City Council appointed longtime city law Director Gary Ebert interim mayor while Koomar considered whether or not he wanted to become mayor. The city charter indicates the council president will become mayor if that person chooses to take it. In 2000, (then) longtime council President Dick Martin chose not to become mayor, which led to Sutherland becoming mayor instead.

This time, after Sutherland announced her plans, Koomar said he wanted to discuss it with his family and consider what to do.

“It’s a big step,” he said. “We needed to talk it over.”

When asked about the three months between Sutherland leaving office and his taking it, Koomar, a certified public accountant, said he had some business commitments to finish up.

“We also had Gary running things, which he did as well in 2000 until a new mayor took office,” Koomar said. “He knows the city and he has kept things running smoothly. This is a great opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to it. I want to keep things moving in a positive direction for Bay Village.”

Koomar said his immediate goals are to keep Bay Village strong.

“We want to continue our financial stability, council and finance Director Rene Mahoney did a nice job in putting together a good budget for this year,” he said. “And I want us to continue to work on dealing with the flooding and related issues in the city.”

Referring to the regular elections later this year, Koomar said he will finish up the remainder of the current term as mayor, take out petitions for office and make a decision later in the year about running for re-election.

Ebert said he’s glad to see a smooth transition for the city.

“I want to thank everyone for the support these past three months and, rest assured, the projects and transparency that I had started and those that I have announced to be implemented will proceed forward with the new year,” Ebert said. “I have been careful to be open and include council with the projects moving forward in 2017 regardless of any decision of the position of mayor. I plan on staying on with my position as law director and assisting the new mayor as we move forward. As I had indicated at my first staff meeting, the communication and cooperation of all of us is important to realize our potential. Also this will be very important with all the new projects that have already been announced for Bay and I look forward to being part of the team to their conclusion.”