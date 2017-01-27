Kensington students had out-of-this-world NASA experience

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Seven Kensington Intermediate School students didn’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to meet some challenges aerospace-style during Young Astronaut Day at the NASA Glenn Research Center.

The fifth-graders, plus teachers Meredith Muccio and Linda Rocco, told the school board during a recent meeting, about their November experience at the hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) outreach event for students in grades 1-12 held annually at the Cleveland facility since 1992.

Muccio explained the day launched with a presentation by astronaut Michael Good, an Ohio native who has flown two space shuttle missions. After that, students split up into teams of two and three to solve some other-worldly issues by using materials provided.

Izzy Kovacs and Colin Slomka took on the “Spudnaut Challenge,” designing a protective suit for a potato that could hold up to the impact of micrometeroids, while working with a budget. “The biggest challenge was spending the least amount of money,” reported Izzy, noting the aluminum foil fabric cost $10,000. They were awarded second place for their successful project.

The trio of Danny Capka, Joe Schill and Stephen Tirpak were assigned to build a pneumatic-powered rocket that could accurately transport the biggest payload to a target. They also had to calculate how much air and at what angle the rocket should be launched.

Despite a faulty launching machine, repaired by NASA engineers, the students earned an honorable mention.

The task for Dilara Beta and Meredith Miller was designing and building a parachute and capsule that could accurately land a payload of candy when dropped from a second floor landing. They received a second place award for their creation, which was fashioned out of a food “to go box” and paper plate.

The Kensington crew placed third overall out of the 14 teams participating in their age group.

Aside from using their creativity to create their projects, the students agreed the highlight of the day was meeting Good and hearing his presentation.

The day was capped off with “Canstruction,” an architectural challenge in which students built a replica of NASA’s Centaur Rocket using cans of food. This ship will

not be headed to space, but to the Cleveland Food Bank.

“This was run like a major competition with data tables displayed and tracking their progress,” commented Muccio. She added the students were chosen to participate based on written essays and an interview.