I-90 crash kills one, totals Rocky River fire vehicle

A pair of early morning accidents closed Interstate 90 westbound from Warren Road in Lakewood to Hilliard Road in Rocky River for several hours on January 24.

According to police reports, Rocky River officers responded to the highway westbound near Hilliard to investigate a single car accident shortly after 5 a.m.

Minutes later, an ambulance was requested by police to evaluate the driver. The Rocky River Fire department responded, including a pumper truck.

A second accident was reported at about 5:30 a.m involving a full sized Chevy van that collided with the fire vehicle. Officers on scene reported significant injuries to the driver of the van. I-90 was closed by police west bound to McKinley Avenue in Lakewood to conduct a crash investigation, along with assistance from Lakewood police.

Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart said that the fire ladder truck was hit from the rear and is out of service. He said Mutal aid from other cities will be used to assist on calls. No fire fighters or Rocky River officers were injured in the acident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to investigate the accident involving the fire vehicle and the van that struck it. The driver of the van, an unidentified white male, was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified female passenger was transported to Metro Health Medical Center for treatment.

In a related accident, a Cleveland police officer was struck and killed while setting out flairs west of Warren Road, to close I-90 relating to to the Rocky River crash. The white Toyota Camry did not stop and has a partial license plate of GTD.

Investigation into the fatal accident will be conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.