Hair of the head or ‘hair of the dog’, the Irish Barber is on the cutting edge

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Walk into Sean Gormley’s barber shop and it feels like stepping into an Emerald Isle pub. Vintage-looking wooden floors and pews from a 100-year-old church highlight the waiting area where customers leaf through The Irish American News and watch American football or soccer on TV.

There are no appointments here. Customers walk in and greet each other and the three barbers before taking their turn in 1930s-era barber chairs.

“That was the atmosphere I was going for,” Gormley told a visitor to his shop, at 19512 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River, recently. On this particular day, Gormley, aka “The Irish Barber,” is a blur as he takes calls from contractors and looks over some artwork for his expanded pub, recently given the go-ahead by the city planning commission.

The pub will occupy the turn-of-the-twentieth-century storefront next door that used to house his barber shop and a small tavern.

Gormley took a short break, perching on one of the church pews. After opening his barber shop in the historic neighboring storefront in 2002, he said he purchased the building now housing his hair cutting business in 2004, renting it out to a variety of retailers.

Eventually, Gormley added a sandwich shop, which morphed into an intimate Irish pub in the other half of the storefront.

“The shop was always very busy and the little pub did well, but we always needed more room (as well as handicapped access),” recalled Gormley.

When his last tenant moved out, Gormley decided it was time to expand. “I had this design in my head for years. I wanted to keep the old-style rustic barber shop,” he said, surprising a visitor with the fact pubs and barber shop combinations are not typical in Ireland.

The idea, he said, was just a natural blend of his barber training and experience owning an east side bar.

The new bar, Gormley said, will operate regular hours, unlike the original pub which served up pints during barber shop hours only. He hopes to have everything up and running in February.

Gormley said he had been barbering since he was 15. “I grew up in Ireland. There were no jobs and I needed to help out at home. I always wanted to move to America so I decided to move over here when I was 19. I’d been a barber for four years already, finished high school and moved over.”

Assisted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, an Irish-Catholic fraternal organization, Gormley’s first stop was Elmira, New York, where he lived for two years. He moved to the west side of Cleveland in 1995.

Now a resident of Brunswick, Gormley hopes to move to Rocky River, eventually, with his wife and two children. The rest of his extended family still lives in Ireland, and Gormley returns home when he can. He said his mother, who passed away in 2015, came to visit almost every year. “She loved this area and Rocky River. She loved the (summer) weather,” he recalled.

His training in Ireland, Gormley said, gives him the edge. “I incorporate a lot of scissors and styles into my cutting,” he explains.

Barber Christine Gray, who has worked at the shop for five years, added this is one of the few places offering straight razor face shaves. She said customers serving in the military will often come in for the traditional “high and tight” cut.

A barber for 20 years, Gray laughs when asked about her choice of profession. “Working with guys is fun. If they’ve have a bad day, you tell them a funny joke.”

A recent Saturday morning found Gormley in his more traditional spot behind a barber chair occupied by longtime customer Jack Gallagher. “I like the atmosphere. Sean is a great guy,” said Gallagher as Gormely added the finishing touches.

Gallagher may have been Gormley’s last customer of the day, but the Irish Barber was still on the move.

“My daughter’s volleyball game starts at 1 o’clock,” he said.