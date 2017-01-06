Family escapes Elm Street fire

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

There was nothing suspicious about an early morning fire last Thursday which caused an Elm Street family to leave their home, North Olmsted safety officials said.

“We’re still looking into the exact cause, but there was nothing suspicious about it,” said Lt. Carl Schanz of the North Olmsted Fire Department. “It just caused a good bit of damage to the house and a neighbor’s home as well. It’s just unfortunate that the family had to leave their home in the middle of the night.”

Safety officials were alerted to the fire around 3 a.m., when North Olmsted police arrived shortly before firefighters. Police Chief Jamie

Gallagher said contrary to some broadcast reports, the police did not have to

get a man in a wheelchair out of the home.

“All the family members were out on a porch area, including the resident in a wheelchair,” Gallagher said. “Officers did a good job in responding quickly and helped the family get away from the area of the fire with no injuries.”

Schanz said the fire department was able to get the fire under control.

“The guys did a nice job of attacking the fire and confining it so it didn’t cause additional damage,” he said. “There’s a lot of smoke and fire damage to parts of the home, but a lot of family pictures and things important to them should be OK.”

Schanz said the family is staying elsewhere right now, but said the damage could be repaired. In addition, he said a neighbor’s home sustained some broken windows because of the heat. The neighbor also had used a hose to water down the siding on his house to try to minimize the damage.

“He did a pretty good job for having to deal with something like that,” Schanz said.

Firefighters from Fairview Park, Olmsted Township and Westlake responded to the mutual aid call.