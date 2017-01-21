Failure to communicate leads to unproductive Verizon meeting

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

By the midpoint of the Jan. 12 Westlake City Council’s safety and utilities committee meeting, it was clear Ward 4 Councilman Michael O’Donnell and representatives of Verizon Wireless were not on the same page.

O’Donnell, who chairs the committee, called the meeting with the hope of addressing longstanding gaps in the cell phone company’s coverage for Westlake residents.

Jim Bedell, the city’s director of planning, told the committee members a new Verizon antenna installed on the property of St. John Medical Center last year did not fully solve the problem.

Verizon officials have related the company is not able to locate its antennas on any existing cell towers, Bedell said.

Verizon project manager David Walter acknowledged early on in his remarks Verizon had no specific overall plan and perhaps there was some “miscue” about the purpose of the council committee meeting. Walter said Verizon officials had not been given a list of municipal-owned parcels, on which a traditional cell tower could be constructed, they had been promised by city officials in December.

Brent Shirey of Verizon Wireless said the solution involves a combination of new traditional cell towers of roughly 135 feet in height and a series of “small cell” antennas that can be placed on existing utility poles of 35 to 50 feet in height. Shirey said Westlake officials need to provide zoning permission to install these small cell antennas.

O’Donnell, clearly expecting a more concrete plan, repeatedly asked the Verizon representatives for more details on how they’ll better solve the coverage problem.

Lacking a list of available city-owned properties, Walter said Verizon could come up with a plan but it would not take into consideration Westlake’s zoning regulations or whether any potential tower site would be available to build on. That plan could be presented by the end of January, Walter said.

The list of city-owned properties is potentially important because Westlake’s zoning code prescribes that telecommunications facilities be placed, if possible, on certain properties over others. A list ranks those categories from one to six:

1. On existing towers

2. On industrial-zoned property

3. On city-owned property

4. On business-zoned property

5. On other publicly owned property

6. On other property

O’Donnell said he wants city officials to work with Verizon but was clearly frustrated no progress was made during the 20-minute meeting.

“There’s a sense of urgency in the city,” O’Donnell said of Verizon customers he’s heard from in the suburb. “Residents are beyond dissatisfied. And I can’t believe that your customer service complaints aren’t through the roof when it comes to Westlake.

“I think when you come back to this body, I strongly advise you to be prepared,” O’Donnell told the Verizon representatives.

After the meeting, Walter approached O’Donnell in the City Hall atrium as the councilman exited the building to angrily complain he had been “ambushed” at the meeting.

“Next time we have a meeting, be prepared,” O’Donnell said during an exchange with Verizon officials in which voices were raised. Walter countered Westlake zoning codes prevent Verizon from servicing its customers, a contention the councilman refuted.