Doctors’ office building good medicine for North Olmsted

By Jeff Gallatin

North Olmsted

Municipal officials believe a $1-million project to put a University Hospitals medical office building in the 26100 block of Lorain is good medicine for North Olmsted.

City Council unanimously approved the project at its Jan. 17 meeting. The project will involve renovating the former Family Christian Bookstore building at 26127 Lorain Road to house the medical offices. In addition, the adjacent property where the former Canterbury Animal Hospital was located will be razed to create some of the 70 necessary parking spaces, project officials said.

North Olmsted Planning and Development Director Kim Wenger lauded the project when it was discussed in Council’s building, zoning and development committee (BZD) meeting prior to the full council session and when asked about it afterwards.

“This is a great project for the community,” she said. “It will convert a vacant retail space into an urgent care and medical office facility that will provide greater access to medical services for North Olmsted residents along with an increase in tax revenue for the city. The improvements will refresh the building, clean up and enhance the site and eliminate two curb cuts along this busy stretch of Lorain Road.”

BZD Chairman Paul Schumann said it will aid the city in different areas.

“We’ve been wanting to add some additional white collar businesses and this certainly fits in with that as a medical office building,” he said. “We’ll be adding something nice which will fill one vacant building and find a good use for the property where another is located. I’m also glad that this is eliminating the two curb cuts because that will help the traffic situation on Lorain Road.”

John Crook, director of retail development for Carnegie Management and Development, which is heading the project for the property owners, Georgia Properties Limited Partnership, told the BZD committee the offices would involve several different types of medical practices.

“There will be nine doctors and their staffs located in the building,” he said. “UH (University Hospitals) is very enthusiastic about this project.”

Crook said in addition to utilizing the former Family Christian Bookstores building, the project will reuse and resurface as much of the current surface as possible on the Family Christian site. The Canterbury Animal Hospital property will be razed.

New pavement will be extended from the existing pavement areas to the west aligning with the existing north and south pavement edges to create one uniform parking lot of 70 spaces.

“UH’s experiences with other medical buildings has indicated they will need that number of spaces for a medical office building,” he said.

In addition to the new pavement areas, there will be new striping, curbing, streetscape, lighting and landscaping work, Crook said.