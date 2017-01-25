Crocker Park shows off Market Square pavilion

A handful of events have taken place at Crocker Park’s Market Square since the fall, but the long-awaited civic space at Crocker Park marked a kickoff of sorts Thursday evening with a VIP preview party.

Located a block west of Trader Joe’s grocery store, Market Square consists of a park-like area and a building featuring more than 8,500 square feet of exhibit space that can host concerts, art shows and wedding receptions. The city of Westlake owns Market Square, but a subsidiary of Crocker Park operates the building and rents it out when it’s not reserved for city use.

The city spent $2,968,935 on the construction of Market Square, according to Westlake Finance Director Prashant Shah. That figure includes architectural, engineering, fixtures and construction costs.

Under an agreement with Crocker Park, the city may use Market Square free of charge for any municipal events held Monday through Thursday and for seven events annually scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Crocker Park’s manager may rent out the area when not used by the city.

Eric Mayer, Market Square’s sales and events manager, said the pavilion and Crocker Park complement each other. He noted the retail and residential development at the corner of Detroit and Crocker roads includes a hotel, nearby parking garages, salons and numerous restaurants.

“So when you book Market Square for your next event, you don’t just get this building but you have the entire footprint of our beautiful property here at Crocker Park as well,” Mayer told attendees of the preview party, which included event planners.

Mayer touted the versatility of the pavilion.

“We can do anything in this building, whether it’s a private event, a wedding, whether it is an expo where you put all these booths on the ground around Market Square. A holiday party. Anything that you can dream or bring, we can put inside this building,” he said.

Market Square selected Driftwood Catering and Hughie’s Event Production Services as its exclusive catering and production providers. Westlake City Council approved the contracts with the two providers because the city had not prepared formal bid packages when Market Square was to begin hosting events, Law Director John Wheeler told West Life.

Mike Killeen attended the VIP event not only in his capacity as Westlake City Council president but also as an organizer of the Ohio Rose of Tralee Selection Celebration, which will take place at Market Square Feb. 18.

“[Market Square] should be a real asset to the city,” Killeen told West Life. “It’s nice without being opulent.”

Mayor Dennis Clough, who also attended the VIP event, announced at that evening’s council meeting that his annual State of the City address will take place at Market Square March 14 in conjunction with a West Shore Chamber of Commerce luncheon.