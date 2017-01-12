Council president to be challenged by school board member

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

Westlake City Schools Board of Education member Joe Kraft is challenging incumbent Westlake City Council President Mike Killeen in the 2017 municipal elections.

Elected to the school board in 2015, Kraft is a director at Robert W. Baird, an international wealth management and private equity firm.

Kraft served as co-director of the committee that campaigned for the $84-million bond issue in May 2010 that funded the district’s new high school and middle school.

A Republican, Kraft said he wants to follow his school board service with additional responsibilities in the community.

“I want to continue to serve my city,” Kraft said.

Kraft said his familiarity with budgets and fiduciary matters would be a good asset as council president.

Kraft is taking on City Council’s most tenured member. Appointed to council in 1978, Killeen, a Republican, has been council president since 1996. The retired certified public accountant and senior executive vice president at OfficeMax referred to two projects he’d like to continue working on in a new four-year term.

First, Killeen said the expansion of Crocker Park that included the arrival of American Greetings will be wrapping up over the next several months. Secondly, although Westlake’s plans to obtain additional water suppliers is still entangled in court appeals by Cleveland, much work will be needed on establishing a municipal water department once the legal proceedings end. Both of those issues are very complex, Killeen said.

“I think I have a very good handle on both of these, and I can be very beneficial to the city,” Killeen told West Life.

Amy Green Havelka is also challenging an incumbent council member, in this case, Ward 5 representative Ken Brady.

A Westlake resident for 18 years, Havelka has been active in the PTA, most recently serving two years as president of the Westlake Council of PTAs.

A Democrat, this is Havelka’s first run at elective office, but the certified public accountant has served as campaign treasurer for the Citizens For Westlake Schools and former school board member Tom Mays.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, especially at the local level where I feel one can make a difference,” Havelka told West Life. Havelka said if elected she intends to be a resource for residents of Ward 5.

Appointed to council in 1992, Brady is second in seniority on council behind Killeen. Brady said Westlake is moving in the right direction with low taxes and good services for residents. “I think we’re going a great job,” he said.

Brady, who retired from Ameritech as director of external relations, said the quality of life in Westlake is good and he’d like to continue to serve Ward 5 for another four years.

The deadline for Westlake municipal candidates to file to be on the ballot is Feb. 1.

Along with Killeen and Brady, all other incumbent council members told West Life they are seeking re-election. Besides Kraft and Havelka, no one has applied for ballot petitions for the council race by name from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

One can obtain empty ballot petitions anonymously, however. No one else has informed West Life of plans to seek a seat on council.

Mayor Dennis Clough is also seeking re-election in 2017, this time for his ninth term. As of now, no one has emerged to challenge him.

Currently, no more than two candidates are running for any municipal office. Unless this changes, a May 2 primary election will not be necessary for Westlake voters.