Council begins discussion of Bradstreet’s Landing facelift

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

Bradstreet’s Landing has long been one of the city’s most popular and historic parks. Sunset viewers flock to the pier on warm summer evenings, and treasure hunters search for remnants of Col. John Bradstreet’s failed 1764 expedition which, according to legend, left small cannons buried in the sand.

But the park hasn’t had a major overhaul since the 1980s when the fishing pier was built. Use and storms have taken their toll on the park and Spencer Creek, which flows through it to Lake Erie.

With the help of a $45,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Coastal Assistance Grant, awarded to the city last year, City Council has introduced legislation entering into an agreement with SmithGroup JJR for an $87,650.00 study and recommendations for improvements to the park and coastline.

According to safety service Director Mary Kay Costello, the city will supply the matching funds.

“We got many inquiries back,” stated ordinance sponsor Chris Klym, referring to responses received from architectural/engineering firms. He said the SmithGroup was chosen based on a resume of work which includes beach and water quality improvement projects throughout the Midwest, as well as a shoreline management plan for the Cleveland Metroparks Huntington Reservation in Bay Village.

“They’ve done over $2.6 billion in recreation facility design,” Klym reported, adding “They’ve done some very impressive work nationally.”

Klym added, the comprehensive study will assess the condition of the pier and what can be done to eliminate the annual removal of the perimeter fence to avoid ice damage, plus make it more attractive.

Runoff and erosion along Spencer Creek are expected to be studied for green infrastructure solutions, as well as ways to make the beach and coastline more resilient to storms.

The transition between the shoreline and the upper portion of the park, Klym said, will be addressed to determine best use of the property, while the privacy of neighboring properties is considered.

Sources of funding will be identified, and all recommendations will be tied together in a park master plan, anticipated for a May final report.

The SmithGroup proposed several assessment tools such as documenting public comment on park use preference, mapping of stormwater and sanitary systems within the park, and the analysis of stormwater volume and flow discharged into Spencer Creek. Sampling of water, sand and inventory of trees are also expected to be included.

When the city initially received the ODNR grant, officials met with representatives of the Cleveland Metroparks to explore the possibility of a beach management agreement.

Council is expected to give the measure three required readings and pass it in February.