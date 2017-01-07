City revises inspection fees, building permits

Rocky River

By Sue Botos

With some changes to inspection and permit fees, city officials hope to create a solid foundation for residents and businesses hoping to improve their properties.

During its last legislative session of 2016, City Council put the finishing touches on an update of permit, inspection and license fees which will put the charges in line with those of neighboring communities.

“A few of these items were overpriced, now they are more comparable,” commented council President Jim Moran. “We won’t be the highest or the lowest,” Moran added, explaining the revision will base fees on the square footage of a project rather than valuation.

“Some of these fees haven’t been touched for years,” stated Mayor Pam Bobst. She added it has been over a decade since the last major overhaul of license, inspection and permit fees, although some minor tweaks were made around 2002.

Building commissioner Ray Reich made the update one of his first priorities after taking the helm of the department about a year ago after conversations with Bobst and other city officials. “We’ve flipped the fee structure. It’s now based on square footage of the project rather than the valuation,” said Reich. For example, he stated fees will remain consistent for jobs of the same size regardless of the materials being used.

Referring to the fact the city employs the same procedures regardless of a project’s size, Bobst said someone doing a basic renovation will be charged the same building department fees as another person with a high-end project.

“When someone makes an addition, or tries to improve their home, they will actually be saving money,” Reich added.

But the city stands to increase building department revenue under the new ordinance. Based on 2015 data an additional $50,000 under the new fee structure would have been received.

According to the revised regulations, all new residential one-, two- and three-family dwellings will require a permit base fee of $50, up from $20. The same cost applies to additions, alterations and repairs.

New commercial, assembly or multifamily buildings and additions will see permit fees doubled from $50 to $100.

Residential building owners will pay $50 for electrical work permits, an increase from $25, while commercial projects will have a cost of $100 (formerly $50) for the job.

Authorization for solar panels, a new addition to the regulations, will run $150.

In addition, residential plumbing permits will increase from $25 to $50, and commercial building water lines from $50 to $100. Heating and air conditioning authorization is similar, with a $150 fee for geothermal units.

Filing costs for any project requiring review and action from the planning commission was raised by $25 to $150, and for items required to be heard by the board of zoning and building appeals, the fee will be $100 for commercial properties and $75 for residential.

In related business, Bobst reported 1,496 housing permits were issued in 2016, down from 1,560 last year. However, she added valuation rose from $20 million to $22 million.