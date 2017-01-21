City makes checks and balances available online

By Sue Botos

Rocky River

The city of Rocky River has started the new year by joining more than 1,000 local governments and school districts throughout the state in posting financial information on OhioCheckbook.com.

“We’re very pleased to be up and running with this,” commented Mayor Pam Bobst.

She said the project was set up in December, but it was decided to roll out the statistics at the start of this year. In addition to the city, four other organizations in which Rocky River is a partner have been included on the site.

“One thing you’ll note is that this is not just the city, but the wastewater treatment plant, the municipal court, Tri-City Park and S.A.F.E. (Safe Air For the Environment Council of Governments),” stated Bobst. While financial data has always been available on the city website (www.rrcity.com), she added the state checkbook will provide greater transparency for residents and allow easier access to public information.

OhioCheckbook.com was launched in December 2014 by Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, in an effort to promote transparency and place all spending by the state online. The site recently earned the state the number one transparency ranking in the country for the second straight year. The state also received a perfect score of 100 from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group’s annual “Following the Money 2015” report, the first time this has happened.

Mandel’s office partnered with OpenGov.com, a Silicon Valley government tech company, to set up the site, providing a user friendly digital format.

According to a statement released by the state treasurer’s office, in April of 2015 Mandel invited 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 entities throughout the state to place their finances on OhioCheckbook.com at no cost.

Currently, Rocky River and Lakewood are the only West Shore communities participating and Westlake is the only school district. Rocky River school officials stated the finance committee is expected to discuss the state checkbook at its 6 p.m. Jan. 19 meeting.

Bobst said expenses only are shown on the site. Information is available for the years 2011-2015 as well as the first quarter of 2016 and will be updated monthly.

The statement offered a breakdown of individual transactions and total spending from the five new site members over the last six years:

• RockyRiver.OhioCheckbook.com: over 70,000 individual transactions, more than $185 million total spending

• RockyRiverMunicipalCourt.OhioCheckbook.com: over 10,900 individual transactions, over$15.8 million total spending

• RockyRiverWW.OhioCheckbook.com:

over 6,400 individual transactions, $29 million total spending

• TriCityPark.OhioCheckbook.com: over 200 transactions and $52,000 total spending

• SAFECouncilCuyahoga.OhioCheckbook.com: 12 transactions representing $4,000 total spending

OhioCheckbook.com offers features such as “Google-style” search capabilities, allowing users to sort by keyword, department, category or vendor, interactive charts, ability to compare state spending year-to-year or among agencies, capability to share charts or checks with social media and direct contact for agency fiscal offices.

“I believe the people of Ohio have a right to know how their tax money is being spent and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” Mandel said in a statement. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”